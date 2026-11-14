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👔 Bowling Green, KY Executive Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings
Bowling Green has some strong leadership roles open right now, from big-box retail to construction and local nonprofits. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.
GM Coach (Non-Complex) – Walmart Supercenter
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 150 Walton Ave, Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $100,000/year + performance bonus
Lead store operations, coach teams, and drive sales and profit for a major retail location. Role includes full P&L responsibility, staff hiring and development, and strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U).
Commercial Construction Senior Project Manager
- Employer: Kelley Construction, Inc.
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: $100,000 – $130,000/year
Executive-level oversight of multiple large commercial projects (restaurants, medical, warehouses, expansions, and more). You’ll handle strategy, budgets, risk, client relationships, and mentor project teams. Includes medical, dental, vision, life, PTO, holidays, disability, and 401(k); regular travel required.
Executive Director
- Employer: Kentucky Kids on the Block
- Location: Bowling Green, KY (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $65,000/year
Lead a local nonprofit that uses educational puppet programs to reach children across Kentucky. You’ll oversee daily operations, staff, fundraising (events and grants), finances, and community partnerships, working closely with the Board to grow impact and long-term stability.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like this don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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