Bowling Green has a nice mix of front-line retail and leadership roles right now, from entry-level cashier to six-figure store management.

Here are several solid customer service and retail openings hiring in Bowling Green, KY:

Employer: Motion

Motion Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This role handles quotes, orders, and tougher customer questions, and may guide junior reps. Good fit if you’ve got 3–5 years of customer service, strong computer skills, and like a mix of phone, email, and counter work.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + employee discount)

You’ll be the face of the store, helping customers pick the right tech, doing demos, and running the register. Great if you have 3+ months of retail or fast-paced work and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY Type: Part-time (about 25 hours/week )

Part-time (about ) Salary: $16.00 – $23.00/hour

Step into a key leadership spot, running the store when managers are away and leading the crew. You’ll handle customer issues, oversee merchandising, and support pharmacy operations.

Employer: Koch Air LLC

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead a branch that serves HVAC pros with counter sales and warehouse operations. Best for someone with 5+ years in HVAC distribution or sales and 2+ years of management who likes both customer contact and back-of-house logistics.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Estimated $50,000 – $75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)

You’ll greet RV customers, write up repair orders, give estimates, and keep folks updated on progress. Ideal if you have service experience (auto/RV/marine/powersports a plus) and are comfortable talking through repair recommendations.

Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal

Milan Laser Hair Removal Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role with a sales twist: answer calls, book appointments, support treatment rooms, and help hit monthly sales goals. Comes with free laser hair removal, bonuses, and full benefits.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 150 Walton Ave, Bowling Green, KY

150 Walton Ave, Bowling Green, KY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000 – $100,000/year + bonuses

Oversee a big piece of the store: sales, P&L, staffing, and merchandising. Good match if you have retail + supervisory experience and want a leadership role with strong benefits and paid education options.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Base $55,200 – $99,525/year, total target cash $73,600 – $132,700 (with incentives)

Run a wireless retail store, lead the team, and own sales and customer experience. Great for someone with 2–4 years of retail management/sales leadership looking for strong pay, stock grants, and rich benefits.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + benefits)

Classic front-end role: run the register, help customers, and keep lines moving. Comes with weekly pay, team discount, 401(k), and growth programs, even for part-timers.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.