Bowling Green has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few adoptable kitties waiting at our local shelter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Tom is a handsome tuxedo boy with classic black-and-white markings. If you love that “little gentleman in a suit” look, Tom might be your match.

👉 Meet Tom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Ms. Kroger is a lovely young gray kitty with a soft, sleek coat. She’s still young and has lots of life and love ahead of her.

👉 Meet Ms. Kroger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Tyler is a young orange boy, perfect for anyone who loves classic ginger cats. He’s a great age to settle into a new home and routine.

👉 Meet Tyler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Elvira is a mostly white adult cat with a calm, elegant look. She’s ready for a quiet, loving home to call her own.

👉 Meet Elvira and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society or calling (270) 783-9404 to ask about these kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.