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🐱 Friendly Bowling Green Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Bowling Green has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few adoptable kitties waiting at our local shelter.
Tom
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 783-9404
Tom is a handsome tuxedo boy with classic black-and-white markings. If you love that “little gentleman in a suit” look, Tom might be your match.
👉 Meet Tom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ms. Kroger
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 783-9404
Ms. Kroger is a lovely young gray kitty with a soft, sleek coat. She’s still young and has lots of life and love ahead of her.
👉 Meet Ms. Kroger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tyler
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange / red
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 783-9404
Tyler is a young orange boy, perfect for anyone who loves classic ginger cats. He’s a great age to settle into a new home and routine.
👉 Meet Tyler and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Elvira
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 783-9404
Elvira is a mostly white adult cat with a calm, elegant look. She’s ready for a quiet, loving home to call her own.
👉 Meet Elvira and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society or calling (270) 783-9404 to ask about these kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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