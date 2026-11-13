Bowling Green’s transport scene is busy right now, from local delivery to big‑miles OTR and hands‑on diesel work. If you like being on the move or under the hood, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. Location: Bowling Green, KY (42101)

Type: Full-time, Regular

Pay: $28.04/hour (min and max)

(min and max) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 11:30 am – 8:00 pm, weekends off

Mid-level diesel tech role working on heavy-duty vehicles with state-of-the-art tools, weekly pay, and benefits starting after 30 days. Includes PTO from Day 1, quarterly bonuses up to $500, ASE certification bonuses, 401(k) match, paid training, and a clear path to advance.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Bowling Green, KY – OTR across U.S. & Canada

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team; Solo & Team opportunities listed)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per team , guaranteed minimum $5,000/week worked , most earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week

, guaranteed , most earn Freight: Dry van, live entertainment (shows, tours, events)

High-earning OTR gig hauling sets and gear for live shows, with all miles paid (loaded & empty), detention pay, and fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge. Company helps with owner-operator health insurance, covers permits, tolls, cargo/liability insurance, and offers a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required.

Employer: Chasin' A Dream Trucking, Inc.

Location: Bowling Green, KY (FedEx Terminal: 155 Flex Park Ln, 42101)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $160/day base + commission , weekly pay

, Schedule: 5 days/week including Saturday (peak season may add Sundays)

(peak season may add Sundays) License: No CDL required

Local FedEx Ground delivery role for folks who like driving and working on their own, with paid training, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and a referral program. You’ll run routes in a company vehicle, handle packages up to 150 lbs, and be the face of the brand at the door.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.