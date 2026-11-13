📅 Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration at the Library

Kick off the season with a cozy evening at the Wood County District Public Library, 251 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402 on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Schedule:

6:00–6:30 PM – Holiday storytime in the Children's Place

– Holiday storytime in the 6:30–7:00 PM – Gather outside for Light's On! with Mayor Mike Aspacher and the BGHS Madrigals . Enjoy free hot chocolate and donut holes .

– Gather outside for with and the . Enjoy . 7:00 PM – Mayor + guest light the tree

– Mayor + guest light the tree 7:15–8:00 PM – BGHS Madrigals performance in the Atrium

All events take place at the Wood County District Public Library. Bring the family, enjoy treats, and help start the holiday season together.