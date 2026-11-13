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Bowling Green
📅 Holiday Tree Lighting & Storytime – Nov 20 at Library
9 days ago
📅 Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration at the Library
Kick off the season with a cozy evening at the Wood County District Public Library, 251 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402 on Friday, November 20, 2026.
Schedule:
- 6:00–6:30 PM – Holiday storytime in the Children's Place
- 6:30–7:00 PM – Gather outside for Light's On! with Mayor Mike Aspacher and the BGHS Madrigals. Enjoy free hot chocolate and donut holes.
- 7:00 PM – Mayor + guest light the tree
- 7:15–8:00 PM – BGHS Madrigals performance in the Atrium
All events take place at the Wood County District Public Library. Bring the family, enjoy treats, and help start the holiday season together.
More Info: Calendar • Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration
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