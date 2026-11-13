📢 Thinking about the Naylor Workshop? Here’s what to know

A WKU undergraduate shared her experience attending the Naylor Workshop in York, Pennsylvania, where students spent a weekend:

Traveling with other WKU students and staying at the Yorktowne Hotel

students and staying at the Attending a banquet with plenary speaker Dr. Rebecca Babcock

Meeting in small groups at the Gunter-Smith Center for Community Engagement to discuss research projects

to discuss research projects Taking part in “speed mentoring” sessions with multiple faculty mentors

Getting advice on research methods, ethics, and working with the Institutional Review Board (IRB)

Presenting posters in a gallery walk and receiving written feedback

Hearing from guest speaker Tiff Lowe at the Crispus Attucks History & Culture Center about literacy and social justice

The student strongly recommends the workshop to other undergraduates before they graduate.

If you’re a WKU student and want to learn more, you can email Dr. Jessi Thomsen at jessi.thomsen@wku.edu. She plans to host an info meeting in early February 2027.