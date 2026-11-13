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📢 WKU student shares Naylor Workshop experience, info session coming
8 days ago
📢 Thinking about the Naylor Workshop? Here’s what to know
A WKU undergraduate shared her experience attending the Naylor Workshop in York, Pennsylvania, where students spent a weekend:
- Traveling with other WKU students and staying at the Yorktowne Hotel
- Attending a banquet with plenary speaker Dr. Rebecca Babcock
- Meeting in small groups at the Gunter-Smith Center for Community Engagement to discuss research projects
- Taking part in “speed mentoring” sessions with multiple faculty mentors
- Getting advice on research methods, ethics, and working with the Institutional Review Board (IRB)
- Presenting posters in a gallery walk and receiving written feedback
- Hearing from guest speaker Tiff Lowe at the Crispus Attucks History & Culture Center about literacy and social justice
The student strongly recommends the workshop to other undergraduates before they graduate.
If you’re a WKU student and want to learn more, you can email Dr. Jessi Thomsen at jessi.thomsen@wku.edu. She plans to host an info meeting in early February 2027.
More Info: Undergraduate’s Journey in Naylor Workshop | Weste...
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