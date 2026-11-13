Bowling Green has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from light shop work to skilled maintenance and mobile detailing. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with room to grow your skills.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY Type: Full-time (mobile / on-the-road)

(mobile / on-the-road) Pay: Not listed

You’ll travel to customers and handle full interior and exterior detailing—vacuuming, washing, waxing, polishing. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like working on your own, and already have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.

Employer: Jobot (manufacturing / facility maintenance)

(manufacturing / facility maintenance) Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$38 per hour

Hands-on role keeping production equipment and building systems running—mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic. Good fit if you can read blueprints, troubleshoot issues fast, and want strong benefits plus built-in pay raises and growth opportunities.

Employer: Bowling Green Hydraulics

Location: Bowling Green, KY 42101

Bowling Green, KY 42101 Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week, Mon–Fri days, hours negotiable)

(about 20 hours/week, Mon–Fri days, hours negotiable) Pay: $12.00–$15.00 per hour

Light shop work like cleaning parts and basic maintenance tasks. Nice option for high school co-op, a second job, or anyone wanting extra cash while learning about hydraulic repair.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and duties can sometimes be flexible if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.