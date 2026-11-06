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Bowling Green

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Bowling Green

8 days ago

Bowling Green has some wonderful dogs waiting at the Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society for a second chance and a loving home. Here are a few of the pups hoping you’ll stop by and meet them.

Jett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H016c_1GoRiq9500
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with white
  • Adoption Fee: $85
  • Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
  • Phone: (270) 783-9404

Jett is a handsome young boy with a sleek black coat and bright white markings. He’s looking for a family who will give him time, training, and lots of love as he grows into his best self.
👉 Meet Jett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Diesel

  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $85
  • Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
  • Phone: (270) 783-9404

Diesel is a striking young black pittie mix with lots of potential. If you’re ready to guide an energetic youngster and make a loyal friend for life, Diesel may be your guy.
👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lottie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5jwH_1GoRiq9500
  • Breed: Beagle mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black
  • Adoption Fee: $85
  • Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
  • Phone: (270) 783-9404

Lottie is a classic beagle beauty with soft fawn and black coloring. As an adult, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that enjoys walks, sniffing adventures, and cozy evenings.
👉 Meet Lottie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20urtT_1GoRiq9500
  • Breed: Beagle mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
  • Adoption Fee: $85
  • Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
  • Phone: (270) 783-9404

Lulu is another lovely adult beagle mix with a classic tricolor look. She’s hoping for a family who enjoys that beagle charm and is ready for a loyal companion.
👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Jacko

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guigL_1GoRiq9500
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $95
  • Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
  • Phone: (270) 783-9404

Jacko is a black Lab mix puppy with his whole life ahead of him. He’ll need patience, training, and plenty of playtime, but he’ll reward you with years of love and fun.
👉 Meet Jacko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Doughboy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17D5Ms_1GoRiq9500
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
  • Adoption Fee: $85
  • Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
  • Phone: (270) 783-9404

Doughboy is a handsome adult pittie mix with a mostly white coat and soft tan patches. He’s ready for a stable home where he can relax, learn the house rules, and be part of the family.
👉 Meet Doughboy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bowling Green, KY, consider visiting the Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society or calling (270) 783-9404 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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