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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Bowling Green
Bowling Green has some wonderful dogs waiting at the Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society for a second chance and a loving home. Here are a few of the pups hoping you’ll stop by and meet them.
Jett
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 783-9404
Jett is a handsome young boy with a sleek black coat and bright white markings. He’s looking for a family who will give him time, training, and lots of love as he grows into his best self.
👉 Meet Jett and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Diesel
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 783-9404
Diesel is a striking young black pittie mix with lots of potential. If you’re ready to guide an energetic youngster and make a loyal friend for life, Diesel may be your guy.
👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lottie
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 783-9404
Lottie is a classic beagle beauty with soft fawn and black coloring. As an adult, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that enjoys walks, sniffing adventures, and cozy evenings.
👉 Meet Lottie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lulu
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 783-9404
Lulu is another lovely adult beagle mix with a classic tricolor look. She’s hoping for a family who enjoys that beagle charm and is ready for a loyal companion.
👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jacko
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $95
- Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 783-9404
Jacko is a black Lab mix puppy with his whole life ahead of him. He’ll need patience, training, and plenty of playtime, but he’ll reward you with years of love and fun.
👉 Meet Jacko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Doughboy
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 783-9404
Doughboy is a handsome adult pittie mix with a mostly white coat and soft tan patches. He’s ready for a stable home where he can relax, learn the house rules, and be part of the family.
👉 Meet Doughboy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Bowling Green, KY, consider visiting the Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society or calling (270) 783-9404 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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