🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Bowling Green

Bowling Green has some wonderful dogs waiting at the Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society for a second chance and a loving home. Here are a few of the pups hoping you’ll stop by and meet them.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Jett is a handsome young boy with a sleek black coat and bright white markings. He’s looking for a family who will give him time, training, and lots of love as he grows into his best self.

👉 Meet Jett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Diesel is a striking young black pittie mix with lots of potential. If you’re ready to guide an energetic youngster and make a loyal friend for life, Diesel may be your guy.

👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Lottie is a classic beagle beauty with soft fawn and black coloring. As an adult, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that enjoys walks, sniffing adventures, and cozy evenings.

👉 Meet Lottie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Lulu is another lovely adult beagle mix with a classic tricolor look. She’s hoping for a family who enjoys that beagle charm and is ready for a loyal companion.

👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $95

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Jacko is a black Lab mix puppy with his whole life ahead of him. He’ll need patience, training, and plenty of playtime, but he’ll reward you with years of love and fun.

👉 Meet Jacko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Doughboy is a handsome adult pittie mix with a mostly white coat and soft tan patches. He’s ready for a stable home where he can relax, learn the house rules, and be part of the family.

👉 Meet Doughboy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bowling Green, KY, consider visiting the Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society or calling (270) 783-9404 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.