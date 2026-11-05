🍽️ Several Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green’s hospitality scene is busy right now, with hotels and doughnut shops gearing up for seasonal rushes. If you like working with people (and maybe a little sugar), these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Location: Bowling Green, KY (Campbell Lane shop)

(Campbell Lane shop) Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role helping guests at the counter, taking orders, handling payments, and keeping the shop clean and stocked. No experience needed, must be 16+, with flexible availability and weekly pay.

Employer: Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Behind-the-scenes role making the famous doughnuts—mixing, frying, glazing, and tracking temps and times. Requires 2+ years food-handling experience, 18+, and comfort working any shift, with weekly pay and room to grow.

Employer: Comfort Suites Bowling Green

Location: Bowling Green, KY 42104

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $12.00/hour

Be the first smile guests see—checking people in and out, answering questions, handling payments, and helping with reservations. Looking for someone with prior hospitality or customer service experience, strong communication skills, and the ability to multitask; offers flexible schedule, free parking, and professional development help.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.