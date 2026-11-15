Bowie neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from kids’ gear to solid wood furniture. Here’s what’s available right now.

Item: Free potty chair

Condition: Cleaned and sanitized

Location: Bowie, Bowie, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

This potty chair is ready for a new home and has been cleaned and sanitized. The poster notes it’s from a smoke-free and pet-free home, which is great for families with allergies or sensitivities. Pickup only in Bowie.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Custom built solid wood bathroom vanities (2)

Condition: One near perfect, one with side damage needing repair

Location: Westview, Bowie, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Two custom solid wood bathroom vanities are being given away. They were originally ordered from an Etsy vendor. One vanity is in near perfect condition. The second has damage on one side and will need some repair work. Both are base cabinets only — no tops included.

They are currently on a pallet in the owner’s garage and are available on a first-come basis. Great option if you’re handy or planning a bathroom update.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Shopkins Kinstructions Deluxe Food Court set

Includes: Frozen Treat Stand and Pizza Shop, instruction booklets

Location: Bowie II, Bowie, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun Shopkins building set with both the Frozen Treat Stand and Pizza Shop. The set comes with instruction booklets, making it easier to rebuild and play. A nice freebie for kids who like toys and building sets.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: LEGO City Seaplane set

Design: Yellow and white seaplane with propellers

Includes: Instructions

Location: Bowie II, Bowie, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

This LEGO City seaplane features a yellow and white design with propellers and includes the instruction booklet. Great for LEGO fans or to add to an existing collection.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Note about the dog listing

There is also a missing dog post for the Glenn Dale Estates / River Valley Way, Bowie, MD 20720 area on Nextdoor. This is not a free item, but if you live nearby, you may want to check the listing and keep an eye out.

👉 See the missing dog post on nextdoor.com

Free items in Bowie tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.