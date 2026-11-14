Bowie is busy hiring in community and social services right now, especially for folks who like hands-on support work and team leadership.

Here are several solid options if you want to help people live more independent, full lives.

Employer: Sevita (NeuroRestorative)

Sevita (NeuroRestorative) Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Full-time (plus part-time and as-needed options mentioned)

(plus part-time and as-needed options mentioned) Salary: Not listed

Support people with brain and spinal cord injuries in homes and community settings. You’ll help with daily living skills, outings, and following therapeutic plans, with paid training, PTO and health benefits for full-time staff, holiday pay, mileage reimbursement, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Sevita (NeuroRestorative)

Sevita (NeuroRestorative) Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Full-time (plus part-time and as-needed options mentioned)

(plus part-time and as-needed options mentioned) Salary: Not listed

Very similar hands-on caregiving role, but open to candidates 18+. You’ll assist with personal care, meals, shopping, and community activities, while working closely with clinical staff. Includes paid training, PTO and health benefits for full-time, holiday pay, mileage reimbursement, and a referral bonus program.

Employer: Beatrice Loving Heart

Location: Bowie, MD (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead case managers and direct support staff serving people with developmental disabilities. You’ll oversee services, ensure DDA compliance, mentor staff, manage documentation and schedules, and coordinate with families and community partners. Great fit if you have human services leadership experience and know DDA rules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings or flexible schedules listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.