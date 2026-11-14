Bowie’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to clinic work to travel contracts. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in and around Bowie, MD.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)

CenterWell Home Health (a company) Location: Bowie, MD (home health, patient homes)

(home health, patient homes) Type: Part-time / Per Diem

Pay: $60–$83 per visit (range based on full-time equivalent: $93,900–$129,300/year)

Work one-on-one with patients in their homes, helping them improve speech, language, swallowing, and communication. Great fit if you want flexible hours, enjoy autonomy, and like building strong patient relationships in a home setting.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform diagnostic X-ray exams with modern digital equipment while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Good for radiographers who like hands-on imaging work, accurate documentation, and being part of a patient-centered care team.

Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC

Location: Bowie, MD (travel contract)

(travel contract) Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: Approx. $2,394 per week (40 hrs/week, 13-week contract)

Outpatient PT travel role with day shifts and a 13-week assignment. Ideal if you want strong weekly pay, benefits, and a dedicated recruiter while exploring new settings and keeping your skills sharp.

Employer: HCRC Consulting (multispecialty practice)

(multispecialty practice) Location: Bowie & Upper Marlboro, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $130,000–$140,000/year + productivity bonus

Clinic-based role treating musculoskeletal and pain conditions with no weekends, no call, and early Fridays. Great if you’re a Maryland-licensed PA or NP who wants stable hours, strong benefits, and a team-based environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.