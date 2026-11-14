Bowie’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with several front‑line roles hiring. Good mix of part‑time store work and a solid full‑time bank job if you want a longer‑term move.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies Inc.)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies Inc.) Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers check out, bag groceries, collect carts, and keep the front of the store clean and organized. Must be 16+, able to stand, lift up to 50 lbs, and work a flexible schedule (mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays). Offers weekly pay, associate discounts, flexible schedules, and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 4520 Mitchellville Rd, Bowie, MD 20716

Type: Regular Part-time, Seasonal Cashier

Salary: $15.30 per hour

Be the friendly face at checkout in a fast‑paced off‑price retail store, handling purchases, layaways, returns, and exchanges. Offers competitive hourly pay, flexible hours, associate discount, and, based on hours, access to dental/vision, life insurance, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: PNC

Location: Bowie, MD (Stonybrook branch)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Base $45,000 – $75,000, incentive eligible

Lead and coach a team of tellers while handling customer transactions and spotting chances to refer banking products. Requires about 1+ year of related experience, strong customer service and attention to detail, and comfort managing risk and using digital tools. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, pension, stock purchase plan, paid holidays, vacation, and parental leave, plus other benefits.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these front‑line roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.