Bowie neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from craft supplies to hardware and a big outdoor playhouse.

Item: Crafting supplies for scrapbooking

Includes: Various stencils and a cutting mat

Condition: Not specified, but offered as a bundle of supplies

Location: Pointer Ridge, Bowie, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice little set if you enjoy paper crafts, card making, or scrapbooking. The cutting mat is useful for clean, straight cuts, and the stencils can help with lettering and designs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: FREE wooden outdoor playhouse / fort

Size: About 4 x 8 feet

Construction: 4 panels bolted at the corners (can be disassembled and reassembled)

Condition: Still has life left, but needs a new roof (a second floor with a trap door was added by the owner’s dad)

Location: District 3, Bowie, MD — closest cross street 197 & Holiday Ln

Transport needed: Pickup truck, small trailer, or strong roof rack

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for kids who like to play outside or for someone who wants to turn it into a backyard fort or shed. Be prepared to take it apart or move it in large panels.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: About 10 lb of bolts, wingnuts, and fender washers

Condition: Mixed hardware, good for general projects or stocking a workshop

Location: Pickup in O Section of Bowie, Maryland

Extra info: Photos available in the linked post

Source: trashnothing.com

Handy if you do DIY repairs, woodworking, or like to keep a hardware bin ready for projects.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Bowie tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.