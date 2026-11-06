🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Bowie Right Now

Bowie neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home decor to pet-friendly couch protection. Here’s what’s available around town.

Item: Area rug and rug skid pad

Size: 8' x 10' rug

Condition: Good condition; could use a steam clean; rug is rolled up and taped

Extras: Includes a large rug skid pad (exact size not listed)

Location: R-Section / Rockledge, Bowie, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice large rug for a living room or bedroom, plus a skid pad to help keep it in place. The rug is in pretty good shape but may need a cleaning.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 72" x 16" black console table with gold handles

Condition: Not specified

Location: Old Stage Rd, Bowie, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Long, slim console table in black with gold handles. Great for an entryway, behind a sofa, or along a hallway wall.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: MEMINIM plastic couch cover

Type: Cat scratching protector / clawing deterrent

Material: Heavy duty, water resistant, thick clear vinyl

Location: R-Section / Rockledge, Bowie, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Clear vinyl cover to help protect your couch from cat claws and spills. Good option if you have pets and want to keep your furniture in better shape.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Bowie tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.