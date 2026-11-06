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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Bowie Right Now
Bowie neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home decor to pet-friendly couch protection. Here’s what’s available around town.
Area rug and rug skid pad
Item: Area rug and rug skid pad
Size: 8' x 10' rug
Condition: Good condition; could use a steam clean; rug is rolled up and taped
Extras: Includes a large rug skid pad (exact size not listed)
Location: R-Section / Rockledge, Bowie, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice large rug for a living room or bedroom, plus a skid pad to help keep it in place. The rug is in pretty good shape but may need a cleaning.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
72 x 16 Black Console Table with Gold Handles
Item: 72" x 16" black console table with gold handles
Condition: Not specified
Location: Old Stage Rd, Bowie, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Long, slim console table in black with gold handles. Great for an entryway, behind a sofa, or along a hallway wall.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
MEMINIM Plastic Couch Cover
Item: MEMINIM plastic couch cover
Type: Cat scratching protector / clawing deterrent
Material: Heavy duty, water resistant, thick clear vinyl
Location: R-Section / Rockledge, Bowie, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Clear vinyl cover to help protect your couch from cat claws and spills. Good option if you have pets and want to keep your furniture in better shape.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Bowie tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.