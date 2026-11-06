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Bowie

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Bowie Right Now

8 days ago

Bowie neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home decor to pet-friendly couch protection. Here’s what’s available around town.

Area rug and rug skid pad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElkQ6_1GoMz4ay00

Item: Area rug and rug skid pad
Size: 8' x 10' rug
Condition: Good condition; could use a steam clean; rug is rolled up and taped
Extras: Includes a large rug skid pad (exact size not listed)
Location: R-Section / Rockledge, Bowie, MD
Source: nextdoor.com

Nice large rug for a living room or bedroom, plus a skid pad to help keep it in place. The rug is in pretty good shape but may need a cleaning.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

72 x 16 Black Console Table with Gold Handles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1wpo_1GoMz4ay00

Item: 72" x 16" black console table with gold handles
Condition: Not specified
Location: Old Stage Rd, Bowie, MD
Source: nextdoor.com

Long, slim console table in black with gold handles. Great for an entryway, behind a sofa, or along a hallway wall.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

MEMINIM Plastic Couch Cover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZKzOn_1GoMz4ay00

Item: MEMINIM plastic couch cover
Type: Cat scratching protector / clawing deterrent
Material: Heavy duty, water resistant, thick clear vinyl
Location: R-Section / Rockledge, Bowie, MD
Source: nextdoor.com

Clear vinyl cover to help protect your couch from cat claws and spills. Good option if you have pets and want to keep your furniture in better shape.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Bowie tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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