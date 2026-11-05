🎓 Bowie MD Education Jobs: Multiple Celebree School Openings

Bowie is busy with early childhood hiring right now, especially at Celebree School. If you like working with little kids and want steady weekday hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Celebree School

Celebree School Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:30am–6:30pm

Monday–Friday, Benefits: 401(k), Paid time off

Lead your own two-year-old classroom, build fun lesson plans, and keep a warm, safe space for curious little learners. Good fit if you already meet Maryland lead teacher requirements and want a stable, full-time role with no weekends.

Employer: Celebree School of Melford

Celebree School of Melford Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Full-time, Entry level

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 1:00pm–6:30pm (no nights or weekends)

Monday–Friday, (no nights or weekends) Benefits: Uniform items, Child care discounts, Paid holidays, Free CEUs, Career development, 401(k), Paid time off, Referral bonuses, Team-building events

Minimum age: 16+

Support lead teachers with classroom activities, supervision, and daily routines while you learn the ropes of early childhood education. Great starter job if you’re new to childcare and want training, steady hours, and room to grow.

Employer: Celebree School of Melford

Celebree School of Melford Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:30am–6:30pm

Monday–Friday, Benefits: 401(k), Paid time off

Run a two-year-old classroom using Celebree’s curriculum, from planning activities to keeping parents in the loop. This is a good match if you’re already qualified as a lead teacher and want a consistent daytime schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.