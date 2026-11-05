🏥 Multiple Healthcare & Therapy Jobs Hiring Now in Bowie, MD

Bowie’s healthcare scene is busy right now—great mix of clinic, home-based, and mental health roles. If you’re in care work or looking to switch into it, there’s a lot here at different experience levels.

Employer: NVA General Practice (Belair Veterinary Hospital)

NVA General Practice (Belair Veterinary Hospital) Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Full-time (~4 shifts/week, rotating Saturdays, no on-call )

(~4 shifts/week, rotating Saturdays, ) Salary: Highly competitive base + production bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Highly competitive base (exact amount not listed) Why it’s appealing: 4-DVM, small animal + exotics practice with digital radiography, dental radiology, ultrasound, and in-house lab. Clinic closes by 6pm on weekdays and 1pm Saturdays, no Sundays, and strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) + match, CE days/allowance, paid licenses, and pet care discount).

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.95–$24.21/hour

Why it’s appealing: Hands-on role supporting vets and techs with direct animal care and safety. Comes with a big benefits package: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, mental health resources, backup child/elder care, commuter benefits, and three free wellness plans for your own pets.

Employer: Sevita – NeuroRestorative

Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Direct support role helping people with brain and spinal cord injuries build daily living and community skills. Offers paid training, PTO and health benefits for eligible staff, mileage reimbursement, and lots of schedule flexibility.

Employer: Sevita – NeuroRestorative

Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Same core duties as the part-time role—supporting clients with daily tasks, outings, and therapeutic plans—but with full-time hours, health benefits, PTO, holiday pay, and clear career advancement paths in a large, stable organization.

Employer: Visionworks of America

Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Listed as full-time employed (posting category shows internship, but role is described as full-time OD)

Listed as (posting category shows internship, but role is described as full-time OD) Salary: $59.40–$81.68/hour

Why it’s appealing: You focus on patient care while Visionworks handles billing, staffing, and admin. Access to advanced diagnostic tech (OCT, visual fields, retinal camera, EHR) plus competitive pay, incentives, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, CE stipend, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Ahead ABA

Location: Bowie, MD & Prince George’s County

Type: Full-time (or part-time, you pick)

Salary: $100–$110/hour

Why it’s appealing: Every case comes with trained RBTs plus a lead RBT, so you’re not building from scratch. Small, manageable caseload, you set your hours, and strong clinical support from a responsive director.

Employer: Growing Minds Behavioral Health

Location: Bowie, MD (home, school, community settings)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $25–$30/hour

Why it’s appealing: Play-based ABA with a focus on compassion and cultural humility. Includes 401(k), PTO, paid staff meetings, access to a health plan, and room to grow within the organization. 40-hour RBT training must be done before hire; active RBT cert is preferred.

Employer: Wright Mindset Therapy Services, LLC

Location: Hybrid – Bowie, MD 20715

Type: Contract or salaried; hybrid schedule

Salary: $40–$70/hour (contract) or $60,000–$80,000+/year base; overall range listed up to $109,600/year

or base; overall range listed Why it’s appealing: Mix of individual, family, couples, and group therapy with flexible, hybrid hours. Strong benefits for salaried staff: health, dental, PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, professional development help, and a mission-driven focus on serving vulnerable and marginalized communities.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.