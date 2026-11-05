🤝 Bowie, MD Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Bowie’s care and support scene is busy right now. If you like helping people live with more independence and dignity, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sevita (NeuroRestorative)

Sevita (NeuroRestorative) Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Full-time (plus part-time and as-needed options mentioned)

(plus part-time and as-needed options mentioned) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping people with brain and spinal cord injuries build daily living skills at home and in the community. Good fit if you’re 21+, have a HS diploma/GED, a driver’s license, and want paid training, PTO and health benefits (for full-time), and clear growth paths in human services.

Employer: Beatrice Loving Heart

Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team that helps people with complex medical and social needs stay independent at home. You’ll supervise staff, review service plans, manage caseloads, and work closely with families and community partners—great for someone with social services/case management experience and strong people skills.

Employer: Trust Home Care Inc.

Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Leadership role running an Autism Waiver Program—you’ll oversee daily operations, supervise staff, manage budgets, and ensure compliance with Maryland Medicaid/DDA rules. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s or Master’s, 3–5 years working with autism/ASD, and prior waiver program management experience.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link and apply soon—community roles like this tend to fill quietly but fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.