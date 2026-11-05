🚧 Bowie, MD Construction Jobs With Multiple Skilled Openings

Bowie’s trades scene is busy right now—solid pay, steady hours, and lots of hands-on work. If you like building, fixing, and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Harris

Harris Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.92 – $41.88/hour

Work on wiring and installing building automation and security systems in places like stadiums, plants, and hospitals. Great fit if you have electrical experience, can read blueprints and schematics, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and bonuses).

Employer: Kolb Electric

Location: Bowie, MD / DC Metro service area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30 – $40/hour (based on experience & license)

Service and project electrician role covering residential, commercial, and property management work. Comes with a $2,500 sign-on bonus, take-home company vehicle, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and clear paths to move into estimating, supervision, or management.

Employer: PJ Fitzpatrick, LLC

Location: Bowie, MD

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $29/hour + potential monthly bonus

Lead window and door installs while working directly with homeowners. Good for someone with 5+ years of window/door/siding experience who wants steady work, a take-home vehicle with gas card and EZ Pass, overtime, PTO (including your birthday off), 401(k) with match, and strong bonus potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.