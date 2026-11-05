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🚧 Bowie, MD Construction Jobs With Multiple Skilled Openings
Bowie’s trades scene is busy right now—solid pay, steady hours, and lots of hands-on work. If you like building, fixing, and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.
Building Automation Installation Specialist
- Employer: Harris
- Location: Bowie, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.92 – $41.88/hour
Work on wiring and installing building automation and security systems in places like stadiums, plants, and hospitals. Great fit if you have electrical experience, can read blueprints and schematics, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and bonuses).
Electrician – DC Metro Area
- Employer: Kolb Electric
- Location: Bowie, MD / DC Metro service area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30 – $40/hour (based on experience & license)
Service and project electrician role covering residential, commercial, and property management work. Comes with a $2,500 sign-on bonus, take-home company vehicle, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and clear paths to move into estimating, supervision, or management.
Lead Window and Door Installer
- Employer: PJ Fitzpatrick, LLC
- Location: Bowie, MD
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $29/hour + potential monthly bonus
Lead window and door installs while working directly with homeowners. Good for someone with 5+ years of window/door/siding experience who wants steady work, a take-home vehicle with gas card and EZ Pass, overtime, PTO (including your birthday off), 401(k) with match, and strong bonus potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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