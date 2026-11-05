Bowie County now mostly in exceptional drought

Nearly 82% of Bowie County is now in D4 (Exceptional Drought), with the rest of the county in D3 (Extreme Drought), according to the updated U.S. Drought Monitor for Northeast Texas. Many livestock producers have had to move and cull animals and are relying on well or municipal water supplies for their herds. The Climate Prediction Center expects some drought improvement in November, but its 6–10 day precipitation outlook for November 10–14 shows below to near normal rainfall likely through mid-month.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bowie County Ag and Natural Resources-Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service