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Bow
🚌 Bow, NH Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
2 days ago
Bow’s a good spot right now if you like working with trucks and staying on the move. A couple of local employers are hiring for hands-on roles with steady hours and real growth paths.
Diesel Mechanic / Diesel Technician
- Employer: NETC Fleet Services / New England Truck Center
- Location: Bow, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$40/hour, efficiency bonus, earning potential up to $120,000/year
- Extras: Relocation assistance, medical, dental & vision, life & disability, 401(k) with match, paid vacation & holidays
This is steady fleet work on big trucks, from basic maintenance to major repairs. They’re hiring from apprentice to experienced techs, and recent diesel trade-school grads are welcome.
DFS Driver – New Hampshire (Box Truck Driver)
- Employer: The Home Depot / Temco Logistics (Delivery Service Partner)
- Location: Bow, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Best-in-class pay (exact rate not listed)
- Schedule: About 8–10 hours/day, 15–20 deliveries/day
- Requirements: 21+, valid license, 2+ years box truck experience, able to lift up to 100 lbs
- Benefits: Paid training, uniforms & PPE, medical + free dental & vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, growth into leadership; apply by 12/31/2026
You’ll drive a 26 ft box truck delivering large items from local Home Depot stores, working mostly on your own but with lots of customer contact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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