Bow’s a good spot right now if you like working with trucks and staying on the move. A couple of local employers are hiring for hands-on roles with steady hours and real growth paths.

Employer: NETC Fleet Services / New England Truck Center

NETC Fleet Services / Location: Bow, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$40/hour , efficiency bonus, earning potential up to $120,000/year

, efficiency bonus, Extras: Relocation assistance, medical, dental & vision, life & disability, 401(k) with match, paid vacation & holidays

This is steady fleet work on big trucks, from basic maintenance to major repairs. They’re hiring from apprentice to experienced techs, and recent diesel trade-school grads are welcome.

Employer: The Home Depot / Temco Logistics (Delivery Service Partner)

Location: Bow, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Best-in-class pay (exact rate not listed)

(exact rate not listed) Schedule: About 8–10 hours/day , 15–20 deliveries/day

About , Requirements: 21+, valid license, 2+ years box truck experience , able to lift up to 100 lbs

21+, valid license, , able to lift Benefits: Paid training, uniforms & PPE, medical + free dental & vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, growth into leadership; apply by 12/31/2026

You’ll drive a 26 ft box truck delivering large items from local Home Depot stores, working mostly on your own but with lots of customer contact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.