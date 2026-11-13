Bourne’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around marine tech and civil projects. If you’re an engineer on the Upper Cape, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mission Technologies, a division of HII

Mission Technologies, a division of Location: Pocasset, MA (near Bourne)

(near Bourne) Type: Full-time, salaried (mid-level)

Salary: $75,351 – $107,644/year

Work on unmanned underwater and surface vehicles (UUVs/USVs) for defense and marine research. You’ll plan and run system tests, write test plans and reports, and help integrate hardware and software on autonomous marine robots. Maritime testing experience and the ability to obtain a government security clearance are key.

Employer: It Resource Hunter (recruiting for STE)

(recruiting for STE) Location: Sagamore Beach, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: Around $90K/year noted in posting (with a wider listed range)

Lead multiple civil/site and land development projects from scope and budget through permitting and client meetings. About 7+ years of civil/site experience, strong AutoCAD/Civil 3D skills, and an E.I.T. (P.E. in NH strongly preferred) will help you stand out.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.