Bourbonnais has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with tools, machines, and equipment. Here are a few strong options worth a look this week.

Employer: Nucor Steel Kankakee, Inc.

Nucor Steel Kankakee, Inc. Location: Bourbonnais, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.04–$23.03/hour + weekly production bonus (incumbents average about $130,000/year)

Work on mill equipment, cranes, and other heavy gear while keeping everything running safely and smoothly. This role pays very well for skilled maintenance work and comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonuses, tuition help, and more).

Employer: Blain's Farm & Fleet (Blain Supply, Inc.)

Location: Bourbonnais, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base pay up to $16.00/hour + $2.50/hour weekend premium

Help unload trucks, move freight, stock pallets, and load customer vehicles, with chances to learn forklift work. This is a good fit if you want steady hours, holiday and birthday off, store discounts, and benefits after 90 days.

Employer: CB&I

Location: Bourbonnais, IL (Kankakee Warehouse + travel to U.S. jobsites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Use your diesel engine skills to maintain and repair cranes, forklifts, generators, welders, and more for major energy and storage projects. This is a strong pick if you have 2–5 years of diesel experience, like hands-on work, and don’t mind some travel to construction sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.