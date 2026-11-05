Fall Animal Adaptations Program on Nov. 9

Bourbonnais Township Park District will host a Native Nature Adventures program on Monday, November 9, from 5:00–6:00 pm at Willowhaven Center, 1451 N. 4000 E. Rd., Kankakee. All ages can learn how insects, amphibians and reptiles, birds, and mammals adapt to fall and prepare for winter through stories, hands-on specimens, and interactive learning for a $5 fee (Activity #205606-B). Register here: https://ilbourbonnais.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/iteminfo.html?Module=AR&FMID=28346433&InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bourbonnais Township Park District