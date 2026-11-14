Bountiful has some nice options right now if you like helping people and working with the public. Here are a few solid customer service and retail roles hiring locally.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: Bountiful, UT

Bountiful, UT Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store running smoothly at night while giving friendly, helpful service. You’ll stock, check product freshness, keep things clean and safe, and support the department manager with sales and quality standards.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Location: Bountiful, UT

Bountiful, UT Type: Full-time (AM & PM shifts; flexible hours)

(AM & PM shifts; flexible hours) Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive pay)

Front-of-house role taking orders, running the register, and helping prep food in a fast-casual restaurant. Perks include free meal every shift, closed Sundays, no late nights, and chances for multiple raises in your first year.

Employer: Asurion (uBreakiFix)

Location: Bountiful, UT

Bountiful, UT Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00/hour + uncapped monthly bonuses (average incentive about $607/month)

Great fit if you like tech and talking with people. You’ll troubleshoot and repair phones and other devices, give one-on-one customer help, and earn unlimited bonus potential on top of hourly pay, with training and clear growth paths.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.