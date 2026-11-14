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🏥 Bountiful UT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
Bountiful’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals, clinics, and dental offices all hiring. If you’re in patient care and want steady hours close to home, these roles are worth a look.
Respiratory Therapist – Nights
- Employer: Lakeview Hospital (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Bountiful, UT
- Type: Full-time, Night shift
- Salary: Not listed
Work with advanced respiratory tech, manage vents, and support patients from ER to critical care. Strong benefits package (medical, vision, 401(k) match, tuition help) and a stable schedule at a well-known 125+ bed community hospital.
Operating Room Clinical Coordinator
- Employer: DayToDay Health (Outpatient Surgery Center)
- Location: Bountiful, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead nursing care coordination in an outpatient surgery center, oversee daily OR workflow, staffing, and quality projects. Good fit if you like organizing teams, improving processes, and keeping patient care running smoothly.
Full-Time Dental Assistant
- Employer: Platinum Dental Services
- Location: Bountiful, UT
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 6:40am–4:00pm
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Chairside assisting, X-rays, room setup, and helping patients feel at ease. Offers monthly bonuses, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays, plus room to grow your dental career.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you don’t miss out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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