📅 Fulton student piano recital at Bountiful library

📅 Student piano recital at Bountiful library

A Fulton Piano Recital is planned at the Davis County Library – Bountiful Temporary Location ("The Twig"), located at 85 N Main St., Bountiful, UT 84010.

The organizer notes they have 16 piano students and may either hold two back‑to‑back recitals or one recital with all students together.

The Bountiful temporary location is open Monday–Thursday, 10:00am–9:00pm, and Friday–Saturday, 10:00am–6:00pm (closed Sundays). The event listing shows a 10:00am–9:00pm time range, but does not give a specific recital start time.

If you’re family or friends of the students, or you enjoy student performances, you can plan to visit the Bountiful Temporary Location during open hours on the scheduled date and check with staff for the exact recital time and format.