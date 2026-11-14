Picture this: a home, sparkling clean, ready to welcome its owner after a long battle with illness. This scenario is not just a wish but a reality made possible by Bountiful Blessings Cleaning Company. Located in the heart of Detroit, this business isn't just about dusting and scrubbing; it’s about restoring comfort and dignity to those who need it most. Whether it’s preparing a home for a returning family member or getting a property market-ready for a realtor, Bountiful Blessings is there, broom in hand and heart on sleeve. The community knows that when there’s a mess too big to handle, Derrick Taylor and his team are just a call away, ready to transform chaos into cleanliness.





The journey of Bountiful Blessings Cleaning Company began with a simple yet ambitious vision: to have a presence in every state and eventually every country. Derrick Taylor, the dynamo behind this initiative, wasn't always in the cleaning business. Before embarking on this entrepreneurial path, Taylor was engaged in a different line of work. However, a desire to make a tangible difference in people's lives fueled his decision to start the company.

Launched with the mission to provide immaculate cleaning services, Taylor’s business quickly became a staple in the Detroit community. He saw the potential to blend business with compassion, striving to offer services that not only clean but also uplift and support his clients. It’s this dual focus—on both quality service and genuine care—that sets his company apart from run-of-the-mill cleaning services.





What makes Bountiful Blessings Cleaning Company stand out in a crowded marketplace is its holistic approach to service. While many companies focus solely on the act of cleaning, Derrick Taylor's team emphasizes the importance of the human element in their work. It's not just about achieving a spotless environment; it's about understanding the emotional and personal significance of a clean home or workspace.

Each job is executed with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that every corner shines and every surface gleams. More than just a cleaning service, Bountiful Blessings builds relationships with clients, providing them with the peace of mind that comes from knowing their needs are understood and respected. Moreover, the company has expanded its services to include not just residential cleaning but also commercial and specialized cleaning for properties affected by fire, water, and weather-related damage. This adaptability and commitment to comprehensive service make Bountiful Blessings a trusted partner for many.





Derrick Taylor recounts one of the defining moments for his business: cleaning a home for a relative returning after a battle with cancer. "It was more than just cleaning—it was about preparing a safe haven," Taylor reflects. This experience underscored the profound impact his work could have on people’s lives. It was not just about maintaining hygiene but about creating spaces that promote healing and comfort.

Another memorable project involved working with a realtor to prepare a house for sale. The challenge was to transform a tired space into a welcoming home ready for new occupants. Taylor's team tackled the task with enthusiasm, ensuring every detail was perfect for potential buyers. These experiences highlight the company's versatility and the deep sense of responsibility felt by Taylor and his team. They approach each job with the same dedication, whether it’s a personal favor for family or a professional service for a business. "We see ourselves as more than just cleaners," Taylor explains. "We’re facilitators of fresh starts and new beginnings."

Looking ahead, Derrick Taylor envisions a bright future for Bountiful Blessings Cleaning Company. His goal is to expand beyond Detroit, establishing a presence in communities across the United States and eventually, internationally. Taylor’s ambition is driven by a desire to bring his unique blend of service and compassion to a wider audience. He dreams of a network of Bountiful Blessings teams, each one committed to delivering the high standard of care and cleanliness that has become the company’s hallmark. By growing his business, Taylor hopes to create more opportunities for employment and community engagement, all while maintaining the personal touch that has made his business successful. "Our vision is global," he shares, "but our commitment to individual clients will always remain close to home."





Only thing is possible through God. I trust God to lead me the way to make my company a success.

Bountiful Blessings Cleaning Company

📍 17910 Van Dyke Ave suite1310, Detroit, MI 48234, USA

🎖 Organization Type: Cleaning Services

🤝 Known For: Comprehensive Cleaning with Compassion