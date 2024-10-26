Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Boulder Reporting Lab

    Colorful characters take over Main Street at Longmont Halloween Parade

    By Dana Cadey,

    2 days ago

    From robots and raccoons to cartoon characters, creativity was on full display at this year’s Longmont Halloween Parade.

    On Saturday, thousands gathered for the annual parade, which closed Main Street to vehicle traffic for most of the morning. With marching bands scattered throughout the procession, the parade was a chance for people, and even some pets, to show off their Halloween costumes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1kKm_0wNdEPWq00
    Bumblebee, the Transformer, marched down Main Street during the Longmont Halloween Parade on Saturday. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

    This year, a few handmade costumes stole the show with their unique flourishes and carefully crafted designs. One literally towered over the crowd: a costume of the robotic Bumblebee, a character from the “Transformers” franchise, made of sublimated foam.

    Standing on drywall stilts inside the suit was Jim DeGracia of Erie. Jim DeGracia has worn the Bumblebee suit at previous Longmont Halloween parades, as well. He said he has learned to stay near the back so he doesn’t slow marchers down with the many photo requests he gets from awestruck fans.

    “He likes to do things for kids, like make kids smile,” said Jim’s wife, Teresa DeGracia. “It’s a joy for him.”

    Styrofoam was also used to make a cutout of the tiger Hobbes from the “Calvin and Hobbes” comics. The Styrofoam Hobbes was pulled in a red wagon behind 10-year-old Everett Pinkerton from Longmont.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07asNJ_0wNdEPWq00
    The Gerber family documents the occasion during the Longmont Halloween Parade on Saturday. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

    “‘Calvin and Hobbes’ is one of my favorite comic books,” explained Everett, who was dressed as Calvin.

    For many in Saturday’s parade, marching in the event is a tradition. Olivia Zarzana and her family moved to Loveland from Longmont, but still make the effort to attend the Longmont Halloween Parade every year.

    “This is actually our 10-year anniversary of dressing up,” Zarzana said.

    Zarzana’s party of five were characters from “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” portraying the witch and ghost costumes that the cast goes trick-or-treating in. They walked with a handcrafted replica of Snoopy’s red dog house, made from cardboard.

    One Longmont family enjoyed marching in the parade for the first time after years of spectating. The family of four went with a “trash” theme for their costumes – dad Dave Harrold was a garbage bag; mom Joan Harrold was a raccoon; son Cody Harrold was Oscar the Grouch; and Cody’s brother, Jasper Harrold, was a garbage truck driver.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tutsz_0wNdEPWq00
    Charlotte Kent, left, and her father Jonathan, look sharp, during the Longmont Halloween Parade on Saturday. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

    Jasper’s truck was made by attaching off-road wheels and plywood to a wagon, then painting it green. It took around three weeks to build.

    “He’s a truck boy, big time,” Dave Harrold said of his son, Jasper. “It was all kind of his idea, so we leaned into it.”

    Dave Harrold said that whether he’s walking in the parade or watching from the sidelines, the event gives him a sense of community.

    “People really go all out,” he said. “And it’s right down Main Street, which is so beautiful.”

    Related Search

    LovelandHalloween paradeCreative costumesLongmont eventsHandmade costumesTransformers franchise

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Asking Eric: Stepparents cut stepdaughters from wills after parents’ deaths
    Boulder Reporting Lab2 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Daylight saving time ends next weekend. This is how to prepare for the potential health effects
    Boulder Reporting Lab8 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    American Airlines is testing new tech to catch early flight boarders
    Boulder Reporting Lab3 days ago
    Your Free Daily Horoscope for October 26
    Boulder Reporting Lab2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz19 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    2-Ingredient, 2-Minute Chocolate Fudge: Quick, Easy, and Delicious
    Golden Glitter20 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz6 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    What to watch: 2024’s best animated movie hits theaters this weekend
    Boulder Reporting Lab3 days ago
    Senior Gentleman Bordeaux
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Top 6 Things That Make a Living Room Cluttered
    Thomas Smith23 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post26 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz6 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy