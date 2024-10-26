Colorful characters take over Main Street at Longmont Halloween Parade

From robots and raccoons to cartoon characters, creativity was on full display at this year’s Longmont Halloween Parade.

On Saturday, thousands gathered for the annual parade, which closed Main Street to vehicle traffic for most of the morning. With marching bands scattered throughout the procession, the parade was a chance for people, and even some pets, to show off their Halloween costumes.

This year, a few handmade costumes stole the show with their unique flourishes and carefully crafted designs. One literally towered over the crowd: a costume of the robotic Bumblebee, a character from the “Transformers” franchise, made of sublimated foam.

Standing on drywall stilts inside the suit was Jim DeGracia of Erie. Jim DeGracia has worn the Bumblebee suit at previous Longmont Halloween parades, as well. He said he has learned to stay near the back so he doesn’t slow marchers down with the many photo requests he gets from awestruck fans.

“He likes to do things for kids, like make kids smile,” said Jim’s wife, Teresa DeGracia. “It’s a joy for him.”

Styrofoam was also used to make a cutout of the tiger Hobbes from the “Calvin and Hobbes” comics. The Styrofoam Hobbes was pulled in a red wagon behind 10-year-old Everett Pinkerton from Longmont.

“‘Calvin and Hobbes’ is one of my favorite comic books,” explained Everett, who was dressed as Calvin.

For many in Saturday’s parade, marching in the event is a tradition. Olivia Zarzana and her family moved to Loveland from Longmont, but still make the effort to attend the Longmont Halloween Parade every year.

“This is actually our 10-year anniversary of dressing up,” Zarzana said.

Zarzana’s party of five were characters from “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” portraying the witch and ghost costumes that the cast goes trick-or-treating in. They walked with a handcrafted replica of Snoopy’s red dog house, made from cardboard.

One Longmont family enjoyed marching in the parade for the first time after years of spectating. The family of four went with a “trash” theme for their costumes – dad Dave Harrold was a garbage bag; mom Joan Harrold was a raccoon; son Cody Harrold was Oscar the Grouch; and Cody’s brother, Jasper Harrold, was a garbage truck driver.

Jasper’s truck was made by attaching off-road wheels and plywood to a wagon, then painting it green. It took around three weeks to build.

“He’s a truck boy, big time,” Dave Harrold said of his son, Jasper. “It was all kind of his idea, so we leaned into it.”

Dave Harrold said that whether he’s walking in the parade or watching from the sidelines, the event gives him a sense of community.

“People really go all out,” he said. “And it’s right down Main Street, which is so beautiful.”