About Last Night: How things fared for BVSD, SVVSD and Broomfield football teams in Week 9

Fairview and Mead stayed undefeated on the season in Week 9.

Ki Ellison’s 12-yard touchdown throw to Sabi Ruttgers in the final seconds on Friday night lifted the Colorado Preps Media Poll’s No. 7 Knights past Fossil Ridge, 29-26, and to their fifth league title in six years. They’re now 9-0.

The 3A No. 4 Mavericks then crushed Northridge, 42-0, on Saturday to move to 8-0.

In Week 9, teams from the Boulder, Broomfield and Longmont area went 7-9 through early Saturday afternoon.

Friday

Fairview 29, Fossil Ridge 26 : Jordan Rechel scored three rushing touchdowns before Ruttgers’ game-winning score in the final minute for Fairview (9-0, 4-0 5A Front Range League-North).

Rechel has 21 touchdowns on the season. Last year, he led 5A with 30 TDs.

The Knights finish the regular season at Rocky Mountain on Friday.

Broomfield 22, Riverdale Ridge 13 : CT Worley scored two rushing touchdowns and Collin Torres had another as the 4A No. 4 Eagles (8-1, 4-0 4A North 2) clinched their league title.

Broomfield took a 22-0 lead early in the third quarter before No. 7 Riverdale Ridge got within nine with 6 minutes remaining.

The Eagles finish the regular season against Skyline on Friday.

Skyline 41, Adams City 8 : The Falcons (1-8, 1-3 4A North 2) got their first win of the season.

Servando Morales threw for three touchdowns and ran for 102 yards in Skyline’s first win since beating Silver Creek on Sept. 28, 2023.

Johnny McCray caught two of Morales’ TDs and had an interception, while Brian Hudson had two rushing scores.

Skyline is home against Broomfield on Friday.

Lyons 42, Gilpin County 6 : The Lions (2-6, 2-2 A-8 Central) won their second game in three weeks.

They outscored Gilpin County 28-0 in the fourth quarter and will end the regular season against Belleview Christian on Friday.

The Lions have beaten Belleview Christian by an average of 53 points in their previous two meetings since 2022.

Monarch 21, Frederick 20 : Chase Gray scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:04 remaining as the Coyotes (7-2, 4-0 4A North 1) look to have the league crown in their grasp.

Malakhi Payne’s 50-yard scamper set up Gray’s 3-yard TD to take the late lead. Sawyer Haley then sealed things when he blocked Dylan Norwood’s 38-yard field goal attempt in the final minute.

Monarch is home against Silver Creek on Friday. The Golden Eagles (6-3, 3-1) are at Greeley West Thursday.

Lutheran 42, Holy Family 35 : The Tigers (4-4, 2-1 3A Metro) cut into a 21-point deficit in the second half, but their bid to upend No. 2 Lutheran came up just short.

Monte Samaras ran for three touchdowns and threw for two in the loss.

The senior QB connected with Anthony Scott for a 14-yard score on fourth-and-7 early in the fourth quarter to make it 35-28. After a Lutheran score, he then ran in from a yard out to get it back within seven with 4:59 remaining.

Jack Wesolowski picked Samaras off with 1:12 to go to seal things for the Lions, though.

Holy Family is home against Hinkley on Thursday.

Sand Creek 48, Centaurus 30 : Addisu McCormick ran for three touchdowns for the Warriors (4-5, 1-3 4A I-25), who lost for the fifth time in six games.

Centaurus led 23-20 at half, then was outscored by 21 from there. It is home against Thornton on Thursday.

Poudre 15, Silver Creek 12 : The Impalas scored the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, handing Silver Creek (4-5, 1-3 4A North 1) its third straight loss.

David Tan scored on a run in the opening half and Paul Hudson-Adeniyi had another to put the Raptors up 12-7 in the third quarter.

A fumble set up Poudre’s game-winning drive.

The Raptors are at Monarch on Friday.

Overland 50, Boulder 14 : The Panthers’ three-game winning streak came to an end.

Henry Sharpe threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Taj Getzel and Myles Robbins had a 60-yard rushing TD in the loss.

Boulder (4-5, 3-1 5A Metro North) is home against Westminster on Friday.

Grand Junction Central 40, Longmont 14 : The Trojans (2-7, 1-3 4A North 2) finish the regular season at Adams City on Friday.

Greeley Central 34, Niwot 27 : The Cougars (0-8, 0-3) are home against Northridge on Thursday.

Thursday

Erie 38, Legacy 17 : Braylon Toliver ran for around 300 yards and had three touchdowns as 5A No. 9 Erie (7-2, 4-0 5A Front Range League-South) clinched its league crown.

Tyler Anderson had 73 rushing yards, 81 receiving and two touchdowns for Legacy (3-6, 2-2).

The Lightning are at Vista PEAK Prep on Thursday. Erie is home against Horizon on Friday.

Clear Creek 65, Justice 6 : The Phoenix (0-8, 0-4 A-8 Central) are at Gilpin County on Nov. 2.

Justice is 3-2 against Gilpin County since 2021.

Saturday

Mead 42, Northridge 0 : The Mavericks (8-0, 3-0 3A North 2) will play for their league title against Windsor (7-1, 3-0) on Friday.

They went up 42-0 early in the third quarter against Northridge.

