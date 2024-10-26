Orange and black — and pink and purple. Some twists for creative Halloween parties

By KIM COOK

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers,” says the heroine in L.M. Montgomery’s book “Anne of Green Gables.”

All we autumn aficionados feel the same, right? The season usually takes its star turn in October, with peak leaves , sweater-worthy days, and the heady aromas of spice, apples, pumpkin and woodfire.

And for many people, stirring Halloween into that mix just makes it yummier.

Throwing your own Halloween party is a great outlet for getting creative with the season, and it doesn’t have to be all monsters and mayhem (though that’s fun). There are themes that bring a party mood and style to the table and the room, while still evoking Halloween’s mystery.

You don’t need to go all out on a home full of décor. I do a simple mantelscape in my living room that’s just a few décor pieces in autumn colors, a string of festive lights and a banner with a seasonal message. The vibe’s just enough Halloween for me, and when it’s over I can easily edit the elements for Thanksgiving.

Some party and decor trends:

Whimsigoth and pinkowe’en

Claire Brito, House Beautiful’s social media editor, says she’s seeing people leaning into a flirtier, more feminine interpretation of the darker goth aesthetic .

It’s a nod to pop culture’s TV witches of the ’90s — Buffy, Sabrina, et al — and to the lifestyle vibe of cottagecore with its boho, natural, nostalgic vibe. Brought together, you’ve got “whimsigoth.” The look leans into moody purples and dusty pinks as well as vintage florals and plaids.

Another seasonal decor look with a goofy nickname: Say boo! to decor’s “pinkowe’en.”

Brito says it echoes the trends of biophilia and the Year of Pink, with blush-toned pumpkins, lacy tableware and mismatched glassware. Adding indoor plants inside Mason jars and making stacks of books will create an “old greenhouse” and “romantic library” mood – both ideal for a Halloween gathering.

Macabre mysteries

House Beautiful’s deputy managing editor, Olivia Hosken, likes a good old-fashioned murder mystery, and recommends games that get everyone teamed up.

Masters of Mystery’s game kits set the crime in different eras and environments — among them, the Wild West, Broadway, a palace, a pirate ship and the 1920s. There are also mysteries themed around “Bridgerton,” “Rocky Horror,” James Bond or outer space.

The game maker suggests how to set the scene for your murder mystery, including décor, menus, music and costumes.

For the Roaring Twenties, for instance, use a black-and-gold color scheme, with cocktail glasses filled with gold beads, strands of pearls, and black feathers for decorative elements. Era-popular deviled eggs, shrimp cocktail and icebox cake could be on the menu.

Victorian vibes

Author Lesley Bannatyne, who writes often about Halloween, says it was the Victorians who began turning Halloween into a celebration. Jack-o’-lanterns on porches, blazing community bonfires, and doors hung with cornhusks and apples welcomed guests to the party.

Queen Victoria’s obsession with the supernatural fed a fascination with mystics and fortune tellers.

Try creating a 19th century look for your Halloween party. Think tarot cards, palmistry, astrology and astronomy art; glass jars filled with curiosities like toy critters, paper butterflies, silk flowers; black or gold painted twigs; cobwebs made of chunky yarn or cheesecloth.

Get the family candlesticks out, and set them with black taper candles.

“Light them an hour before the party starts, so they’re extra drippy,” Hosken says.

Add dark purple or deep red flowers, and Spanish moss. When the party’s over, most of these items can be repurposed.

Toasting time

Some bottles ideal for the Halloween party table:

19 Crimes is an Aussie brand named for the number of crimes it took for 18th century British convicts to be shipped off to Australia. The wines are named after colorful real-life rebels, with vintage photos on the labels. Scan the QR code on the back of the bottle to watch an augmented reality clip of the character’s story.

And California’s The Prisoner Wine Company has released an “Unshackled” line of reds and rose, with metallic labels evoking a vintage combination lock.

New York-based writer Kim Cook covers design and decor topics regularly for The Associated Press. Follow her on Instagram at @kimcookhome.