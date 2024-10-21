Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Boulder Reporting Lab

    Prosecutors: Ex-officer’s gunshots put people in danger the night of deadly Breonna Taylor raid

    By Associated Press,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hGBE_0wGEaAWf00

    By DYLAN LOVAN

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The 10 shots Brett Hankison fired into Breonna Taylor ‘s apartment the night she was killed in a police raid put Taylor, her neighbors and even one of Hankison’s fellow Louisville police officers in danger, federal prosecutors argued Monday.

    Lawyers made opening statements in Hankison’s second federal trial in U.S. District Court in Louisville. Prosecutors are trying again to convict Hankison on charges that he violated the civil rights of Taylor and her neighbors by firing shots into her darkened windows the night of the 2020 raid. Last year’s trial ended with a jury deadlocked , prompting the judge to declare a mistrial.

    Taylor, a 26-year-old unarmed Black woman, was shot by officers in March 2020 after they broke down the door to her apartment to serve a search warrant. The officers returned fire after one was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend. Taylor’s killing sparked racial injustice protests in the summer of 2020.

    Hankison’s shots didn’t hit anyone, but prosecutors said the officer who fatally shot Taylor — Myles Cosgrove — was nearly hit by one of Hankison’s bullets. In all, three officers fired 32 shots during the raid.

    “Detective Cosgrove was also nearly killed, not by a suspect, but by one of his fellow officers, the defendant,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Gotfryd said. Both Hankison and Cosgrove were fired from the Louisville police department after Taylor’s death.

    Gotfryd said Hankison, 48, violated a basic police rule: “Don’t shoot at what you can’t see.”

    After gunfire erupted, Hankison ran to the side of the apartment and “without being able to see anything, the defendant fired 10 shots” sending “bullets flying just a couple feet from where Detective Cosgrove was protecting” another officer who had been shot, Gotfryd said.

    Federal prosecutors are attempting to do what Kentucky state prosecutors couldn’t — get a conviction against Hankison. In a 2022 state trial, Hankison was acquitted of charges that he endangered Taylor’s neighbors. No other officers who were at the raid have been charged.

    An attorney for Hankison argued Monday that the longtime officer joined a poorly planned raid to earn some overtime and brought along his K-9 drug-detection dog.

    “Brett Hankison didn’t have a hand in any of this. He’s there with a drug detection dog to search an apartment,” attorney Jack Byrd said.

    Byrd said Hankison’s actions when the shooting began were aimed at protecting his fellow officers. After shots were fired, Hankison will testify he saw a figure inside the darkened apartment standing in a rifle stance and fired after he believed he saw “someone advancing up that hallway,” Byrd said.

    “He was expected to try and save those officers,” Byrd told the jury. “None of his rounds hit anybody. He doesn’t shoot anybody. His (firing) patterns are close.”

    Hankison faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if he is convicted on either of the federal charges.

    Cosgrove took the witness stand on Monday and testified that he was at the door as it was breached and stepped over a fellow officer, former Louisville police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who had been shot in the leg. He said at that point, he was in a “gunfight” with whomever was firing inside the apartment.

    Investigators later determined that Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into the apartment, including the fatal shot that killed Taylor.

    Cosgrove testified that some of Hankison’s shots through Taylor’s sliding glass door came close to where he was standing at one point. The shot trails were shown in an exhibit on Monday.

    “It wasn’t until later on that I found that out that” the bullets had traveled close to the front door, he said.

    He was asked whether he would have been in danger of being shot if he would have taken one more step forward.

    “Yes,” Cosgrove replied.

    One of Taylor’s neighbors also testified on Monday about Hankison’s bullets flying through her apartment , near where her 5-year-old son was sleeping. Chelsey Napper’s apartment shared a wall with Taylor’s unit and the night of the raid she was awakened to the sound of a loud boom.

    “I was scared to death, I didn’t know what was going on, I was panicking,” Napper said.

    She said bullet holes were visible in the walls of her apartment and her sliding glass door had been shot out, presumably by Hankison’s errant shots. Napper said she has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

    Jury selection took about three days last week. Jurors were individually questioned out of the public eye as U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings took precautions to protect their identities.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Best bassinets for soothing, secure sleep right by your side
    Boulder Reporting Lab21 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Scott Rochat: Rochat Can You See? This looks like a job for … super-comet?
    Boulder Reporting Lab2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Will US convenience stores find the secret to selling better food?
    Boulder Reporting Lab21 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    More mobile clinics are bringing long-acting birth control to rural areas
    Boulder Reporting Lab1 day ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy