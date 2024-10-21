Open in App
    Scott Rochat: Rochat Can You See? This looks like a job for … super-comet?

    By Scott Rochat,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ag31U_0wFPhjYB00

    Look! Up in the sky!

    No, it isn’t a bird. Or a plane. Or Superman – though if the Man of Steel wants to swing by here, I’d take that offer faster than a speeding bullet.

    So, what do we have? How about a beautiful visitor from outer space? And no, I’m still not talking about Superman.

    Our latest flyby carries the grand name of Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS. (Which kind of sounds like a Siberian reference book, but, oh well.)

    It’s been visible to the naked eye for about a week now. In fact, it has probably been one of the easiest comets for an amateur to watch since Hale-Bopp and Hyakutake  dazzled the sky in the 1990s.

    Yes, I’m a space geek. And yes, it’s Just That Cool.

    If you missed it, there’s still a little bit of time to glimpse it before it starts to drift into binocular and telescope range. Or, as with so many other phenomena of our times, you can simply take a glance at social media. You know, the same place that got obsessed with the Northern Lights a little while ago. And the visiting mini-moon. And …

    Hmm.

    Maybe it’s just me, but we’ve had a lot of impressive stuff to look up at lately. And that’s not even including Aaron Judge’s slump-shattering home run. (Talk about a moon shot.)

    And this time of year, I think we really need it.

    OK, we always have a tendency to focus on our fears and anxieties, or sometimes to even disconnect entirely from the rest of the human race.  Long ago, I heard it described as “I-trouble” … the kind of vision that cuts everyone else out and just sees yourself.

    But it’s especially tempting when we hit election season.

    It’s funny, really … funny-odd, that is, not funny-amusing. Election time should be when we look to something bigger than ourselves, when we realize how much we depend on each other. No one gets elected with just one vote, after all, and the challenges we face are ones that need all of us. It should be a time for hope, maybe even joy, as we realize the potential strength we hold.

    But, too often, we turn inward again. We’re encouraged to. There are plenty who want to divide rather than unite, to drive people toward this unverified story or that unchecked fact or this rumor that just happens to confirm everything you wanted to hear and believe.

    Words that speak to our fears.

    And so in the midst of millions, we become isolated.

    But we’re better than that. We have been. We can be.

    And when we remember that, we can do amazing things.

    Take Georgia, for example. A state that got slammed by Hurricane Helene … and in the midst of rebuilding and recovery, has still managed to set records for early voting. About 300,000 ballots on the first day. Over a million just three days later.

    That’s determination. That’s dedication. And yes, that’s hope.

    With that kind of fire inside us – one that will not be contained, that spreads from person to person – we can blaze more brightly than any comet.

    And in the midst of disasters, or elections, or anything else that needs all our strength, we can come together for each other. We can break the fear. Feel the joy again.

    So if Superman does stop by … well, he might just find we don’t need him anymore. Or, at least, that he’s got a whole lot of heroes ready to stand beside him.

    At that point, the sky’s the limit.

