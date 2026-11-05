⚠️ Boulder County offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

Boulder County government offices, including the 20th Judicial District Court and the District Attorney’s Office, will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

What stays open: This closure does not affect 24/7 public safety, child and adult protection, or maintenance operations.

The Boulder County Courthouse on Pearl Street will be lit up green in honor of Veterans Day.

Veteran services help Boulder County Veteran Services supports U.S. military veterans of all ages and their dependents with access to local, state, federal, and nonprofit benefits, including help with VA disability benefits.

Contact them at 303-441-3890 or vso@bouldercounty.gov.

Many county services can be done online; you can also check hours and holiday closures on the Boulder County website before you go in person.