Boulder’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in tech and healthcare. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: Boulder, CO (US SE Corporate Hub – Chicago, Boulder, Nashville, Louisville, Boston, Dallas)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$125,000 base, ~$200,000 OTE with uncapped commission

Enterprise SaaS role selling sustainability software that helps big companies decarbonize and hit climate goals. You’ll own the full sales cycle with large U.S. enterprises, be a founding member of the U.S. sustainability software sales team, and earn uncapped commission plus a comprehensive benefits package.

Employer: Abby Care

Location: Remote in Colorado (serving the Front Range, including Boulder)

Type: Full-time, remote (CO-based)

Compensation Range: $80,000–$110,000

Field-based relationship and business development role growing partnerships with Colorado Case Management Agencies in Medicaid, disability services, and home-based care. You’ll build and own referral relationships, travel to partners across the Front Range, and help expand access to high-quality home care with performance-tied pay and solid health and PTO benefits.

Employer: Spine West

Location: Boulder & Wheat Ridge, CO (in person, local travel)

Type: Part-time to near full-time (15–35 hours/week)

Pay: $25–$35 per hour

Blend of digital marketing and in-person outreach for a growing physiatry practice with locations in Boulder, Wheat Ridge, and Steamboat Springs. You’ll manage social media and digital campaigns, visit referring providers, support community events, and enjoy benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.