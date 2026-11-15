undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Boulder Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $80K+ Opportunities
Boulder’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in tech and healthcare. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look if you’re ready for your next move.
Account Executive – Sustainability Software Sales
Employer: Schneider Electric
Location: Boulder, CO (US SE Corporate Hub – Chicago, Boulder, Nashville, Louisville, Boston, Dallas)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000–$125,000 base, ~$200,000 OTE with uncapped commission
Enterprise SaaS role selling sustainability software that helps big companies decarbonize and hit climate goals. You’ll own the full sales cycle with large U.S. enterprises, be a founding member of the U.S. sustainability software sales team, and earn uncapped commission plus a comprehensive benefits package.
Strategic Partnerships
Employer: Abby Care
Location: Remote in Colorado (serving the Front Range, including Boulder)
Type: Full-time, remote (CO-based)
Compensation Range: $80,000–$110,000
Field-based relationship and business development role growing partnerships with Colorado Case Management Agencies in Medicaid, disability services, and home-based care. You’ll build and own referral relationships, travel to partners across the Front Range, and help expand access to high-quality home care with performance-tied pay and solid health and PTO benefits.
Marketing & Provider Relations Coordinator
Employer: Spine West
Location: Boulder & Wheat Ridge, CO (in person, local travel)
Type: Part-time to near full-time (15–35 hours/week)
Pay: $25–$35 per hour
Blend of digital marketing and in-person outreach for a growing physiatry practice with locations in Boulder, Wheat Ridge, and Steamboat Springs. You’ll manage social media and digital campaigns, visit referring providers, support community events, and enjoy benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a flexible schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.