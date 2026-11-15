Boulder’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially for senior engineers who like hard problems and real impact. Here are several high-paying roles worth a look this week.

Employer: SciTec (a Firefly Aerospace Company)

SciTec (a Firefly Aerospace Company) Location: Boulder, CO (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,000 – $157,000/year

Work on counter‑UAS and remote sensing systems that support U.S. National Security. This role is all about high‑performance C++ on Linux, low‑latency data processing, and tracking algorithms, with strong benefits (401k match, fully paid medical, flexible hours). U.S. citizenship and ability to get a DoD clearance are required.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote-first (open to Boulder, CO; U.S.-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most U.S. states): $173,000 – $233,000/year

Join the team that powers ML training and serving for underwriting, fraud, and personalization at scale. You’ll design and run distributed backend systems (Python or Kotlin, AWS, Kubernetes, MySQL) with strong ownership, plus 100% paid health coverage for you and your dependents and equity on top.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000 – $219,000/year

Help build next‑gen imaging and defense systems using FPGA/ASIC verification. You’ll lead verification architecture, testbenches, and coverage for complex RTL (VHDL/Verilog/SystemVerilog) and work with a cross‑functional team on real hardware that goes to the field. Secret clearance eligibility and 8+ years of FPGA experience are key.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related openings or room to tailor the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.