Boulder has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. If you’re ready to adopt, take a look at these sweet pups and see who might be a match for your home.

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Chihuahua mix

Jack Russell Terrier / Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Size: About 6 lb , scruffy and small

About , scruffy and small Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

(tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Brighter Days Dog Rescue

Adoption fee: $645

Mutz is an adorably scruffy little puppy who came to rescue with her sister and parents after an accidental litter. She’s described as happy, playful, social, and loving life—everything a puppy should be. With a Chihuahua mom (8 lb) and Terrier dad (10–11 lb), she should stay on the smaller side.

Mutz enjoys playing with her sister and soaking up attention. If you’re looking for a fun, small companion to grow up with your family, she could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Mutz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Size: About 3 lb , very tiny

About , very tiny Color: White with black

Shelter: Brighter Days Dog Rescue

Adoption fee: $645

Minnie is an itty-bitty pup who also came in with her sister Mutz and their parents after an accidental litter. She’s described as happy, playful, social, and full of puppy joy. With small-breed parents, she’s likely to stay petite.

Minnie loves playing with her sister and will do best with a family ready for all the fun (and training) that comes with a young puppy.

👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer

Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Shelter: Humane Society of Boulder Valley

Phone: (303) 442-4030

Ranger is a staff favorite at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley. He has a friendly nature and an adorable face, and he loves cuddles and cozy naps. Ranger is looking for a home where he can be the only animal—no other dogs, cats, or small animals—so he can be the star of the show.

If you want a loyal companion who will soak up your attention, Ranger may be your guy. Call the shelter to learn more or plan a visit.

👉 Meet Ranger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Boulder, CO, please consider visiting these rescues, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.