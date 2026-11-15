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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Boulder — Baby Gear, Bed & Boxes
Boulder neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from baby gear to a full twin bed and handy moving boxes.
Free High Chair and Foldable Playpen
Item: Free high chair and foldable playpen
Condition: Not stated (both are free, as-is)
Location: Frasier Meadows, Boulder, CO — near 450 Lipan Way, Boulder
Pickup details: "Just grab and go and they are your’s"; pickup only
These are handy baby & kids items if you have a little one or expect young visitors. The playpen folds up for easier storage, and the high chair is ready for a new home.
Light Gray Linen Upholstered Twin Size Bed
Item: Light gray linen upholstered twin bed with headboard
Condition: Described as great quality
Includes:
- Linen headboard
- Padded fabric sides on the frame
- Twin mattress available if you want it (has always had a mattress protector on it)
Location: Whittier, Boulder, CO
Pickup: Free, must be picked up by the taker
This is a nice option for a guest room, kid’s room, or small space. Since the mattress has always had a protector, it may be in better shape than many free mattresses.
Assorted Moving Boxes
Item: Assorted moving boxes
Sizes: Extra large, large, and medium boxes
Best for: Moving, storage, or organizing your garage or basement
Location: Frasier Meadows, Boulder, CO — in the driveway of 450 Lipan Way, Boulder
Pickup details: "Just grab and go" — no need to knock if they’re out in the driveway
These are perfect if you’re planning a move or just need sturdy boxes for packing away seasonal items.
Free items in Boulder tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and plan your pickup soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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