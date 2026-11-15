Boulder neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from baby gear to a full twin bed and handy moving boxes.

Item: Free high chair and foldable playpen

Condition: Not stated (both are free, as-is)

Location: Frasier Meadows, Boulder, CO — near 450 Lipan Way, Boulder

Pickup details: "Just grab and go and they are your’s"; pickup only

These are handy baby & kids items if you have a little one or expect young visitors. The playpen folds up for easier storage, and the high chair is ready for a new home.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Light gray linen upholstered twin bed with headboard

Condition: Described as great quality

Includes:

Linen headboard

Padded fabric sides on the frame

on the frame Twin mattress available if you want it (has always had a mattress protector on it)

Location: Whittier, Boulder, CO

Pickup: Free, must be picked up by the taker

This is a nice option for a guest room, kid’s room, or small space. Since the mattress has always had a protector, it may be in better shape than many free mattresses.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Assorted moving boxes

Sizes: Extra large, large, and medium boxes

Best for: Moving, storage, or organizing your garage or basement

Location: Frasier Meadows, Boulder, CO — in the driveway of 450 Lipan Way, Boulder

Pickup details: "Just grab and go" — no need to knock if they’re out in the driveway

These are perfect if you’re planning a move or just need sturdy boxes for packing away seasonal items.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Boulder tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and plan your pickup soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.