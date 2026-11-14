Boulder’s property scene is busy, and that means steady work for people who keep buildings running. Here are several solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring now.

Employer: AIR Communities

AIR Communities Location: Boulder, CO (Meadow Creek apartments)

(Meadow Creek apartments) Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$28/hour + up to $1,500 quarterly bonus

+ up to Deadline: Initial deadline 11/06/2026 (then rolling)

Hands-on apartment maintenance: turns, repairs (plumbing, basic electrical, HVAC, appliances), and resident service. Big perks here: 50% rent discount at any AIR community, strong benefits, and clear paths to grow your maintenance career.

Employer: UG2

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a facilities team and oversee mechanical, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, fire/life safety, and grounds. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years facility management experience and EPA 608 Universal, and want a mix of supervision, budgeting support, and hands-on work.

Employer: Tebo Properties

Location: Boulder, CO (Boulder County portfolio)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $70,000–$75,000/year

Operate and maintain a large commercial portfolio—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofs, doors, and grounds—with no leasing or budgeting work. Great if you like staying in the field, solving problems, and working directly with tenants and vendors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often similar roles pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.