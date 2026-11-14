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Boulder
🛒 Boulder Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Boulder’s retail and food scene is busy right now, and a few solid employers are hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Retail Sales Leader (Lead Guide) – Bonobos
- Employer: Bonobos / PHOENIX Retail, LLC
- Location: Boulder, CO – 29th Street Guideshop
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00 – $32.00 per hour
- Lead the sales floor at Bonobos’ Guideshop, coaching the team and giving one‑on‑one fit help to menswear customers in a non‑traditional retail setting. Full‑time comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, merch discount, and eligibility for a Guideshop incentive plan.
Whole Body Order Writer (Body Care, Makeup, Vitamins, Nutrition)
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.50 – $31.50 per hour
- Take charge of buying and stocking Whole Body items (body care, makeup, vitamins, nutrition), build displays, and keep shelves full and organized. This role mixes customer service with inventory work and comes with access to Whole Benefits (store discount, PTO, financial wellness, health & wellness programs, and more, per WFM plan rules).
Cashier / Front of House
- Employer: Modern Market Eatery
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (employer notes “living wages,” not minimum wage)
- Greet guests, run the register, help with food running, and keep the dining room sparkling in a fast‑casual, scratch‑kitchen setting. Perks include free meal each full shift, 20% off when you’re off the clock, and eligibility for a full‑time benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more roles listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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