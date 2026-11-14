Boulder’s retail and food scene is busy right now, and a few solid employers are hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bonobos / PHOENIX Retail, LLC

Bonobos / Location: Boulder, CO – 29th Street Guideshop

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $32.00 per hour

Lead the sales floor at Bonobos’ Guideshop, coaching the team and giving one‑on‑one fit help to menswear customers in a non‑traditional retail setting. Full‑time comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, merch discount, and eligibility for a Guideshop incentive plan.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50 – $31.50 per hour

Take charge of buying and stocking Whole Body items (body care, makeup, vitamins, nutrition), build displays, and keep shelves full and organized. This role mixes customer service with inventory work and comes with access to Whole Benefits (store discount, PTO, financial wellness, health & wellness programs, and more, per WFM plan rules).

Employer: Modern Market Eatery

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (employer notes “living wages,” not minimum wage )

Not listed (employer notes ) Greet guests, run the register, help with food running, and keep the dining room sparkling in a fast‑casual, scratch‑kitchen setting. Perks include free meal each full shift, 20% off when you’re off the clock, and eligibility for a full‑time benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.