📢 Comparing independent senior living options near Lafayette

If you’re an older adult who’s tired of yard work and home repairs but still manages your own day-to-day routine, independent living might be a good next step.

In Lafayette, Affinity at Lafayette (860 W Baseline Road, phone **303-665-2078)** is a 55+ apartment community with a pool, fitness center, and resident-led clubs. Their website says the monthly rate includes utilities, Wi‑Fi, cable, and amenity access. Ask for a written quote, and confirm extra costs for parking, pets, and storage, plus how lease renewals work.

Nearby in Boulder, the guide highlights:

Frasier (720-562-4440) – a Life Plan Community with independent living plus higher levels of care on the same campus and an entrance fee.

– a Life Plan Community with independent living plus higher levels of care on the same campus and an entrance fee. Golden West Senior Living (303-444-3967) – income-qualified, affordable independent living for adults 62+ with restricted rent increases.

– income-qualified, affordable independent living for adults with restricted rent increases. Ciel of Boulder (303-494-3900) – pet-friendly, hospitality-style community with chef-prepared dining.

To get started, compare your current housing costs to each community’s full monthly charges, then tour at least two communities, walk the routes you’d use daily, and review the contract carefully before deciding.