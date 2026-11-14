Boulder’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are hiring people who like fast-paced, people-focused work. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group

Sage Hospitality Group Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19–$20/hour

Open until: 11/30/2026 or until filled

Clean and maintain hotel hallways and public areas, help housekeepers, and respond to guest requests. No experience or formal education needed, and full-time roles at Sage come with strong benefits and hotel/restaurant discounts.

Employer: Modern Market Eatery (Thrive Restaurant Group)

(Thrive Restaurant Group) Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Prepare scratch-made, healthy food in a fast-paced open kitchen—chopping, grilling, baking, and more. They hire for attitude and train on skills, and full-time staff get benefits plus free meals on shift and discounts.

Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group (Modern Market Eatery)

(Modern Market Eatery) Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Help guests choose meals, run food, and keep the dining room clean while being the friendly first face at the counter. Full-time team members get a benefits package, free meals during full shifts, and discounts when off the clock.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 1538 28th St, Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Run shifts, manage inventory and cash, lead the crew, and keep service and quality on point. This role is a common step toward general manager or even franchise ownership within the Domino’s system.

Employer: Big Red F Restaurant Group

Location: West Pearl Street, Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Lead an organic juice, smoothie, and coffee café with strong community vibes on West Pearl. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, wellness resources, employee discounts, flexible schedule, and performance-based bonus, plus growth support from a well-known Colorado restaurant group.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.