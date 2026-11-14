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Boulder
🍽️ Boulder Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Boulder’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are hiring people who like fast-paced, people-focused work. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to quickly.
House Person (Part-Time) – Homewood Suites Boulder
- Employer: Sage Hospitality Group
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $19–$20/hour
- Open until: 11/30/2026 or until filled
Clean and maintain hotel hallways and public areas, help housekeepers, and respond to guest requests. No experience or formal education needed, and full-time roles at Sage come with strong benefits and hotel/restaurant discounts.
Cook / Kitchen Team – Modern Market Eatery
- Employer: Modern Market Eatery (Thrive Restaurant Group)
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Type: Full-time
Prepare scratch-made, healthy food in a fast-paced open kitchen—chopping, grilling, baking, and more. They hire for attitude and train on skills, and full-time staff get benefits plus free meals on shift and discounts.
Cashier / Front of House – Modern Market Eatery
- Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group (Modern Market Eatery)
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Type: Full-time
Help guests choose meals, run food, and keep the dining room clean while being the friendly first face at the counter. Full-time team members get a benefits package, free meals during full shifts, and discounts when off the clock.
Assistant Manager – Domino’s (Store 06231)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 1538 28th St, Boulder, CO
- Type: Full-time
Run shifts, manage inventory and cash, lead the crew, and keep service and quality on point. This role is a common step toward general manager or even franchise ownership within the Domino’s system.
General Manager – Wonder Press Juice & Smoothie Bar
- Employer: Big Red F Restaurant Group
- Location: West Pearl Street, Boulder, CO
- Type: Full-time
Lead an organic juice, smoothie, and coffee café with strong community vibes on West Pearl. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, wellness resources, employee discounts, flexible schedule, and performance-based bonus, plus growth support from a well-known Colorado restaurant group.
If one of these feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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