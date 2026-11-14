Three very special cats in Boulder, CO are hoping for loving homes. If you’re thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these cuties are waiting at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Humane Society of Boulder Valley

Phone: (303) 442-4030

Marshmallow is a young Siamese kitten with a soft orange-red coat and a bright future ahead of him. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet Marshmallow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Humane Society of Boulder Valley

Phone: (303) 442-4030

Patches is a tiny gray/blue Domestic Shorthair kitten. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn all about toys, treats, and cozy naps.

👉 Meet Patches and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (young)

Baby (young) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Humane Society of Boulder Valley

Phone: (303) 442-4030

Orion is a beautiful young tuxedo cat who has been through a lot in his short life. He can be worried and anxious at first, so he needs:

A patient, calm home

A family willing to give him time and space to feel safe

to feel safe No children under 16 in the home

Once Orion settles in and knows he is secure, his playful side really shines. With the right setup and gentle care, he has a great chance to blossom.

👉 Meet Orion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Boulder area and one of these cats tugs at your heart, please call Humane Society of Boulder Valley at (303) 442-4030 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.