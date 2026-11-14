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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Boulder Right Now
Boulder neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home office gear to workout equipment. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Two Floortex Ultimat Chair Mats (for Carpets)
Item: Two Floortex Ultimat polycarbonate chair mats for carpeted floors
Condition: Used but described as great condition
Sizes: One is 35" x 47", the other is 48" x 53" with a lip
Best for: Deep pile carpets to help chairs roll smoothly and protect flooring
Location: East Boulder, Boulder, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup details: Porch pickup only. The poster asks you to text 303-641-6759 to arrange pickup and notes they will not see messages inside the app.
Four Fireplace Liner Panels
Item: Four fireplace liner panels
Condition: Not specified, offered free
Use: Could be useful if you’re repairing or upgrading a fireplace setup
Location: Olde Stage Settlement, Boulder, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Two Large Yukon Yellow Cedar Hardwood Wedges
Item: Two Yukon yellow cedar hardwood wedges left over from a deck project
Dimensions (each wedge):
- Length: 57"
- Width: 3" at one end, increasing to 7" at the other end
Condition: Not specified, offered free
Use: Could work for woodworking, outdoor projects, or creative home decor
Location: Olde Stage Settlement, Boulder, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Precor Elliptical Machine
Item: Precor elliptical machine
Condition: Described as in very good condition
Location: Fairview Estates, Boulder, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup details: You’ll need to pick it up yourself. The poster also mentions cash only, so be sure to confirm details directly with them.
If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Boulder, try to reach out quickly—freebies tend to get claimed fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.