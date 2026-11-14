Boulder neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home office gear to workout equipment. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Two Floortex Ultimat polycarbonate chair mats for carpeted floors

Condition: Used but described as great condition

Sizes: One is 35" x 47", the other is 48" x 53" with a lip

Best for: Deep pile carpets to help chairs roll smoothly and protect flooring

Location: East Boulder, Boulder, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup details: Porch pickup only. The poster asks you to text 303-641-6759 to arrange pickup and notes they will not see messages inside the app.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Four fireplace liner panels

Condition: Not specified, offered free

Use: Could be useful if you’re repairing or upgrading a fireplace setup

Location: Olde Stage Settlement, Boulder, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Two Yukon yellow cedar hardwood wedges left over from a deck project

Dimensions (each wedge):

Length: 57"

57" Width: 3" at one end, increasing to 7" at the other end

Condition: Not specified, offered free

Use: Could work for woodworking, outdoor projects, or creative home decor

Location: Olde Stage Settlement, Boulder, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Precor elliptical machine

Condition: Described as in very good condition

Location: Fairview Estates, Boulder, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup details: You’ll need to pick it up yourself. The poster also mentions cash only, so be sure to confirm details directly with them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Boulder, try to reach out quickly—freebies tend to get claimed fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.