Boulder has a nice mix of safety and security roles right now, from kid-focused pool work to high-level intel. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping people safe.

Employer: British Swim School – Flatirons

British Swim School – Flatirons Location: Boulder, CO (also hiring in Lafayette, Westminster, West Arvada)

(also hiring in Lafayette, Westminster, West Arvada) Type: Part-time

Pay: $19–$21 per hour

Schedule: Weekends 8am–2pm, weekdays 3:45pm–7:30pm

Teach kids life-saving water safety skills in a fun, upbeat setting—no prior swim experience needed, they train you. Flexible hours, paid training, PTO for part-timers, and discounted lessons for family make this great if you want meaningful work that fits around school or another job.

Employer: Google

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $105,000–$151,000 per year + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Application window: Open until at least November 26, 2026 (may close earlier or later based on business needs)

High-impact intel role on Google’s Global Security and Resilience Services team, using open-source data to spot and assess threats to people and property worldwide. Ideal if you have 5+ years in law enforcement, military, or intelligence and want to work end-to-end on the intelligence cycle in a fast-moving, global environment.

Employer: The Attic Bar & Bistro

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$30 per hour

Schedule: Mostly nights, roughly 8/9pm–2/3am, weekends and holidays

Night security role at a busy college bar—check IDs, help with barback tasks, and keep the vibe safe while de-escalating issues at the door. Good fit if you’re comfortable with late nights, can lift 50 lbs, and want a flexible, in-person job with a lively crowd.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Boulder’s safety and security scene shifts fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.