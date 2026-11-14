Boulder’s space and defense scene is buzzing right now, with several engineering teams hiring for high‑impact roles. If you’re into spacecraft, RF, or FPGA work, this week’s list is stacked.

Employer: Phasor Engineering Inc (subsidiary of Quanta Services)

Phasor Engineering Inc (subsidiary of Quanta Services) Location: Boulder, CO (travel across U.S. & Canada for projects)

(travel across U.S. & Canada for projects) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $105,000/year

Lead field survey crews on large power infrastructure projects using GPS, drones, LiDAR, and more. Truck, equipment, travel, and lodging are covered, with comprehensive benefits, 401K match, and strong growth paths.

Employer: Northrop Grumman – Space Systems

– Space Systems Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Level 3: $114,000 – $171,000/year; Level 4: $142,200 – $213,400/year

MBSE role working RF ground segment architectures using SysML and Cameo, from early design through test and verification. Requires an active Secret clearance and offers relocation help plus strong bonus and benefits programs.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc. (Space & Mission Systems)

(Space & Mission Systems) Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site 5 days/week

Salary: $64,926 – $110,374/year

Entry‑level/early‑career structural engineer role doing analysis and testing on spacecraft, instruments, and payloads. Great fit if you have a BS in engineering and want hands‑on work with FEA, vibration, and environmental testing.

(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role omitted.)

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time, hybrid (3+ days on-site/week)

Salary: $149,603 – $254,317/year + minimum $20,000 sign-on bonus for external hires

Lead spacecraft electrical power systems (batteries, solar arrays, power distribution) on national defense and civil missions. Requires 10+ years’ experience and an active TS/SCI, with strong incentives and full benefits.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (equity + top-tier benefits noted)

Senior role on the Imaging team, building verification environments and testbenches for new FPGA‑based imaging products. Ideal if you have 8+ years FPGA/ASIC experience, strong SystemVerilog/UVM skills, and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,700 – $251,900/year

Design and implement FPGA mission processing for space payloads using Vivado, VHDL, and Verilog. You’ll work with research scientists and software teams on on‑orbit processing; TS/SCI eligibility required.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,300 – $204,900/year

Senior RF role designing and testing high‑frequency and microwave systems—antennas, receivers, transmitters, and full RF links. Needs 3+ years RF experience and an active Secret clearance with TS/SCI eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.