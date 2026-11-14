Boulder has some solid admin openings right now, from student-friendly hours to full-time roles in high-tech space programs.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Boulder, CO (on-site 5 days/week )

(on-site ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,438 – $77,500/year

Support two large program teams in the Space Systems group, handling calendars, travel, expense reports, meeting logistics, and confidential info. Good fit if you’re organized, strong with Microsoft Office, can juggle multiple tasks under pressure, and like working with technical teams in a national defense/space environment. Multiple openings are listed under this posting.

Employer: University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR)

Location: Foothills Campus, Boulder, CO

Type: Part-time, term/casual

Pay: $23.81/hour

Application deadline: November 20, 2026 – 11:59 p.m. MT

Perfect for current students who want steady campus-adjacent work (10–15 hours/week). You’ll help the Earth Observing Laboratory Director’s office with scheduling, records, travel paperwork, mail, and general office support while working with staff across the lab.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.