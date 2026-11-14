🎨 Older adults create new mural at West Age Well Center

Older Adult Services partnered with Street Wise Arts and Boulder artist Lael Har to create a new two-part mural for the West Age Well Center.

As part of a Lifelong Learning program this fall, older adults registered to help paint pre-designed mural panels. They worked side by side with Lael, who guided them step by step.

Before painting, Lael and Allison Greene of Street Wise Arts met with the Age Well Advisory Committee to ask what the center means to them. Words like “friends,” “community,” “comfort,” “family,” “warm and welcoming,” and “home away from home” shaped the mural’s design.

The finished mural is painted on boards and now installed for permanent display at the West Age Well Center.

The project was funded through the city’s Office of Arts and Culture and organized by Older Adult Services with Street Wise Arts, a Boulder nonprofit that builds community through public art.