Boulder has some very special dogs looking for loving homes right now — from tiny lap dogs to gentle seniors. Here are a few wonderful pups who could be your next family member.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young adult (about 2–3 years)

Young adult (about 2–3 years) Gender: Female

Size: About 7 lbs , tiny lap dog

About , tiny lap dog Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

(tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Brighter Days Dog Rescue

Adoption fee: $545

Mia is a very small Chihuahua mix who loves cuddles and lap time. She came from an overwhelmed Texas rescue partner and is now in Colorado looking for a calm, loving home where she can soak up attention.

👉 Meet Mia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: 9 months (young)

(young) Gender: Male

Size: About 14 lbs

About Color: Red/golden/chestnut

Red/golden/chestnut Shelter: Brighter Days Dog Rescue

Adoption fee: $545

Shampoo is a goofy, happy youngster who came from an overcrowded Kansas shelter. He’s full of fun energy and excitement about meeting people and exploring his surroundings, and will benefit from continued training as he grows up.

👉 Meet Shampoo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Chihuahua mix

Jack Russell Terrier / Chihuahua mix Age: 3 months (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Size: About 6 lbs

About Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white), scruffy coat

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white), scruffy coat Shelter: Brighter Days Dog Rescue

Adoption fee: $645

Mutz is a tiny, scruffy puppy who came in with her sister Minnie and their parents after an accidental litter. With a Chihuahua mom (8 lbs) and Terrier dad (10–11 lbs), she should stay on the small side. She’s described as happy, playful, social, and loving life.

👉 Meet Mutz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: 3 months (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Size: About 3 lbs , very tiny

About , very tiny Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Brighter Days Dog Rescue

Adoption fee: $645

Minnie is Mutz’s itty-bitty sister, also from the same accidental litter. With small-breed parents, she’s likely to remain petite. She’s described as happy, playful, and social, and loves playing with her sister.

👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Older adult

Gender: Male

Color: Red/golden/chestnut with white

Red/golden/chestnut with white Shelter: Humane Society of Boulder Valley

Phone: (303) 442-4030

Roosevelt is a sensitive, older gentleman who’s looking for a quiet, low-stress home. He’ll do best with a gentle, patient adopter who can help him settle into a new routine. The shelter believes he has the potential to be very snuggly. Due to his tender nature, he’ll only be placed in a home without children or with kids over 10.

👉 Meet Roosevelt and learn how to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) / Chihuahua mix

Schnauzer (Miniature) / Chihuahua mix Age: About 4 years

About Gender: Female

Size: About 12 lbs

About Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with black

Gray/silver/salt & pepper with black Shelter: Farfel's Rescue

Phone: (303) 443-7711

Blossom is a small, loving dog who was saved from a tough shelter situation. At around 12 lbs, she’s a compact companion dog described as pure love, with that classic small-dog sweetness and desire for close companionship.

👉 Meet Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: 10 years (senior)

(senior) Gender: Female

Shelter: POSO Dog Rescue - Colorado

Special placement: Hospice foster needed (rescue pays medical expenses)

Little G is a very sweet senior with significant medical and age-related needs. She’s about 5 lbs underweight, may be deaf and blind, has spinal stiffness causing a hunch, and a grade 3/6 heart murmur. She recently had a dental (teeth look good), has a clean fecal, is up to date on shots, not spayed, and heartworm negative. POSO is seeking a kind hospice foster to give her comfort and love; they will cover medical costs.

👉 Learn about fostering Little G on adoptapet

Breed: Basset Hound mix

Basset Hound mix Age: About 7 years

About Gender: Female

Size: About 25 lbs

About Color: Black

Black Shelter: POSO Dog Rescue - Colorado

Adoption fee: $250

Current location: Being fostered in Texas; arriving in Colorado 12/4

Riley was found tied up in a yard with other dogs, living on chains in the Texas heat. She’s now getting spayed and medically ready for a new life. She’s reported to be great with kids and good with other senior dogs who respect her boundaries, so she may do well in a home with calmer canine friends and a patient family.

👉 Meet Riley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Boulder, CO, please consider visiting these rescues, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption or foster application. Every share and every visit helps these dogs get one step closer to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.