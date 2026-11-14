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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Boulder
Boulder has some very special dogs looking for loving homes right now — from tiny lap dogs to gentle seniors. Here are a few wonderful pups who could be your next family member.
Mia
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young adult (about 2–3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Size: About 7 lbs, tiny lap dog
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Shelter: Brighter Days Dog Rescue
- Adoption fee: $545
Mia is a very small Chihuahua mix who loves cuddles and lap time. She came from an overwhelmed Texas rescue partner and is now in Colorado looking for a calm, loving home where she can soak up attention.
👉 Meet Mia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shampoo
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: 9 months (young)
- Gender: Male
- Size: About 14 lbs
- Color: Red/golden/chestnut
- Shelter: Brighter Days Dog Rescue
- Adoption fee: $545
Shampoo is a goofy, happy youngster who came from an overcrowded Kansas shelter. He’s full of fun energy and excitement about meeting people and exploring his surroundings, and will benefit from continued training as he grows up.
👉 Meet Shampoo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mutz
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Chihuahua mix
- Age: 3 months (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Size: About 6 lbs
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white), scruffy coat
- Shelter: Brighter Days Dog Rescue
- Adoption fee: $645
Mutz is a tiny, scruffy puppy who came in with her sister Minnie and their parents after an accidental litter. With a Chihuahua mom (8 lbs) and Terrier dad (10–11 lbs), she should stay on the small side. She’s described as happy, playful, social, and loving life.
👉 Meet Mutz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Minnie
- Breed: Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: 3 months (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Size: About 3 lbs, very tiny
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Brighter Days Dog Rescue
- Adoption fee: $645
Minnie is Mutz’s itty-bitty sister, also from the same accidental litter. With small-breed parents, she’s likely to remain petite. She’s described as happy, playful, and social, and loves playing with her sister.
👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roosevelt
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Older adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/golden/chestnut with white
- Shelter: Humane Society of Boulder Valley
- Phone: (303) 442-4030
Roosevelt is a sensitive, older gentleman who’s looking for a quiet, low-stress home. He’ll do best with a gentle, patient adopter who can help him settle into a new routine. The shelter believes he has the potential to be very snuggly. Due to his tender nature, he’ll only be placed in a home without children or with kids over 10.
👉 Meet Roosevelt and learn how to adopt on adoptapet
Blossom
- Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) / Chihuahua mix
- Age: About 4 years
- Gender: Female
- Size: About 12 lbs
- Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with black
- Shelter: Farfel's Rescue
- Phone: (303) 443-7711
Blossom is a small, loving dog who was saved from a tough shelter situation. At around 12 lbs, she’s a compact companion dog described as pure love, with that classic small-dog sweetness and desire for close companionship.
👉 Meet Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Little G
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: 10 years (senior)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: POSO Dog Rescue - Colorado
- Special placement: Hospice foster needed (rescue pays medical expenses)
Little G is a very sweet senior with significant medical and age-related needs. She’s about 5 lbs underweight, may be deaf and blind, has spinal stiffness causing a hunch, and a grade 3/6 heart murmur. She recently had a dental (teeth look good), has a clean fecal, is up to date on shots, not spayed, and heartworm negative. POSO is seeking a kind hospice foster to give her comfort and love; they will cover medical costs.
👉 Learn about fostering Little G on adoptapet
Riley
- Breed: Basset Hound mix
- Age: About 7 years
- Gender: Female
- Size: About 25 lbs
- Color: Black
- Shelter: POSO Dog Rescue - Colorado
- Adoption fee: $250
- Current location: Being fostered in Texas; arriving in Colorado 12/4
Riley was found tied up in a yard with other dogs, living on chains in the Texas heat. She’s now getting spayed and medically ready for a new life. She’s reported to be great with kids and good with other senior dogs who respect her boundaries, so she may do well in a home with calmer canine friends and a patient family.
👉 Meet Riley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Boulder, CO, please consider visiting these rescues, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption or foster application. Every share and every visit helps these dogs get one step closer to a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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