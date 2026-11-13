Boulder’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood to university and special education. If you love teaching, there are several solid options open across the city.

Employer: Naropa University

Naropa University Location: Boulder, CO (Nalanda Campus)

(Nalanda Campus) Type: Adjunct / Weekend intensive

Compensation: $1,500 for the course

for the course Deadline: 11/15 or until filled

Teach a weekend course on Soto Zen Buddhist meditation, grounded in Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind. Great fit if you have a master’s degree or equivalent Zen training and want to blend contemplative practice with college teaching.

Employer: Acorn School for Early Childhood Development

Location: Boulder, CO

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (based on ECT qualifications and experience)

Play-based, relationship-first Pre-K teaching in a non-profit, low-ratio early childhood program. Comes with 25 paid closure days, paid sick leave, medical/dental/vision, retirement, and child tuition discount, plus lots of collaboration and professional development.

Employer: Ashmore Connection

Location: Greater Boulder area, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $53.00 – $58.00 per hour

Full-time Special Education role focused on IEPs, individualized instruction, and student evaluations. Includes weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, PTO, license reimbursement, and professional development support, with local or travel contracts available.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings or future roles you can get on the radar for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.